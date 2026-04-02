Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Ranked #1 in Pennsylvania and #12 Nationally in the S&P Global Market Intelligence 2025 Ranking of Top 50 Best-Performing Community Banks

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORRF), the holding company for Orrstown Bank, today announced that it has been ranked #1 among Pennsylvania-based banks and #12 overall nationwide in the S&P Global Market Intelligence 2025 Top 50 Best-Performing U.S. Community Banks in the $3 billion to $10 billion asset category.

The annual rankings recognize the strongest-performing community banks in the United States based on a comprehensive evaluation of financial performance, balance-sheet strength, and risk management. The 2025 results highlight institutions that have demonstrated resilience and strategic excellence by successfully balancing growth with prudent risk management amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

“Earning the top ranking in Pennsylvania and placing among the top-performing community banks in the nation is a testament to the strategic vision, discipline, and dedication of our entire Orrstown Bank team,” Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and CEO of Orrstown Bank. “This recognition reflects our commitment to our clients through our relationship-driven banking model, our focus on the community, sound credit practices, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

The S&P Global Market Intelligence Top 50 methodology evaluates eligible institutions utilizing several key performance indicators, including profitability, asset quality, capital adequacy, and operational efficiency. Orrstown’s #12 overall national ranking and #1 position among Pennsylvania peers underscore the Company’s strong execution, financial stability, and sustainable growth strategy.

“Being recognized as the top-performing community bank in Pennsylvania is a powerful testament to the discipline, integrity, and dedication of our entire organization,” said Adam Metz, Chief Operating Officer of Orrstown Bank. “Our teams show up every day with a clear purpose, driving responsible growth while carefully managing risk so we can remain a stable, trusted partner to our clients and communities and build a strong, sustainable future for Orrstown Bank.”

Orrstown Bank serves clients and communities in Pennsylvania and Maryland, offering a comprehensive suite of wealth management services, and commercial and consumer banking products and services. The Company’s community banking model emphasizes local decision-making, personalized service, and long-standing relationships with businesses and individuals.

About Orrstown

With $5.5 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia within a 75-mile radius of the Company's executive and administrative offices as well as the District of Columbia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.'s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "ORRF." For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

For additional information, please contact:

John Moss

SVP, Director of Marketing and Client Experience

717-747-1520

jmoss@orrstown.com