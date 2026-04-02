Integer Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2026 Results

PLANO, Texas, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading global medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that it will webcast its conference call to discuss financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended April 3, 2026, on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 8 a.m. CT (9 a.m. ET). Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the call.

The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the first quarter on April 30, 2026 prior to the conference call.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time: 8 a.m. CT (9 a.m. ET)

Domestic dial-in number: 800-715-9871

International dial-in number: 646-307-1963

Conference ID: 3120125

Webcast Registration: ITGR Q1 2026 Earnings Call

An audio replay will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 800-770-2030 or 609- 800-9909 and using Conference ID 3120125. The conference call will also be available live and via archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: investor.integer.net.

From time to time, Integer posts information that may be of interest to investors on its website. To automatically receive Integer financial news by email, please visit investor.integer.net and subscribe to email alerts.

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) in the world, serving the cardio and vascular, neuromodulation, and cardiac rhythm management markets. As a strategic partner of choice, we advance the goals of our medical device customers through industry-leading engineering and manufacturing, with a relentless commitment to quality, service, and innovation. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Misty Tippen

misty.tippen@integer.net

469-536-6702

Investor Relations:

Kristen Stewart

kristen.stewart@integer.net

551-337-3973