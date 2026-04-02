Deer Run Camps & Retreats Announces Summer Camp Open Houses

Thompson’s Station, TN, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Deer Run Camps & Retreats, a traditional outdoor adventure recreation camp, is excited to announce the launch of its summer camp open houses to allow families to tour the recreational and lodging facilities and meet staff before camp starts. Taking place at 2-4 p.m. on April 12 and May 3, Deer Run Camps & Retreats’ summer camp open houses don’t require registration and invite families to take part in come-and-go walking tours.



Designed to provide excellent camps and retreats that inspire a transformational relationship with Jesus Christ and strengthen relationships with family and friends, Deer Run Camps & Retreats gives kids the opportunity to unplug, reset, and be kids, experiencing stress-free days, building confidence, and making new friends. Each week is fun-filled and action-packed, but also allows campers to explore nature and experience the stillness and beauty of God’s creation.



“I love nature and creation, and when kids get out of their normal environment and into the outdoors, something special happens,” said Deer Run Founder and CEO David Gibson. “God uses it in ways we may not fully understand, but we see the impact. In a time of digital overload, depression, and identity struggles, children need spaces where they can step away from distractions, hear truth, and connect deeply. Camp has never been more important than it is today.”



Deer Run is a traditional outdoor adventure recreation camp. David and Liz Gibson founded the camp in 1998 as a ministry where campers, families, and the faith community could be immersed in the beauty of God’s creation and could strengthen their relationships with each other and with Christ. Deer Run is a God-inspired, nonprofit, nondenominational ministry.



With a dedication to delivering a phenomenal and memorable experience, parents have voted Deer Run’s summer camps the number 1 camp for the past 13 years in Nasvhille Parent Magazine’s Best of Parenting awards. Deer Run has also been awarded the Williamson County Sizzle Award for Best Summer Camp for 10 consecutive years.



This focus on excellence extends to the summer camp’s team of counselors, positive role models who intentionally invest in each child’s life, encouraging and cheering campers every day while ensuring high-quality property care, facilities, recreation, meals, and service.



Each week of Summer Camp at Deer Run includes:

Epic Outdoor Adventures and Challenges

Exciting Group Games and Fun Creative Activities

Meaningful Worship and Bible Study

Yummy Meals and Air-Conditioned Cabins

Freedom to Unplug and Simply Be a Kid

At summer camp at Deer Run, kids can shed the expectations and pressures of others and feel free to truly be themselves. Every summer, the 150-acre wooded valley comes alive with campers who experience exciting outdoor adventures, unplug from their electronics, and develop friendships that stick. Campers discover their strengths and create lifelong memories as they swim in Spring Valley Lake, zip across the valley, compete in epic group games, and engage in worship and Bible study.



Some of the Adventure Recreation Activities include:



Water Activities: swimming, water slide, aqua park, round Corcl boats, canoes, zip line, and fishing.



Thrilling Adventures: Zip Lines, Aerial Quest, 45-ft Climbing Tower, Giant Swing, and Leap of Faith.



Group Games: Field Games, Archery Range, Axe Throwing, Disc Golf, Blitz Ball, Gaga Ball, Carpetball Tournaments, Nine-Square-in-the-Air, Wiffle Ball, and Sand Volleyball.



“One day I felt like God told me He had something more significant for me to do. My wife Liz and I prayed about it and simply put our ‘yes’ on the table. We said, ‘Lord, we’ll do whatever You want us to do. We’ll go wherever You want us to go — just show us.’ After two years of prayer, He began to lay on my heart a vision for a place where families and children could come to grow in their relationships with Him and with one another. That’s how Deer Run was born,” added David Gibson.



Deer Run Camps & Retreats encourages parents interested in learning more about its summer camp open houses to visit the website for details today.



About Deer Run Camps & Retreats



Deer Run is a traditional outdoor adventure recreation camp. David and Liz Gibson founded the camp in 1998 as a ministry where campers, families, and the faith community could be immersed in the beauty of God’s creation and could strengthen their relationships with each other and with Christ. Deer Run is a God-inspired, nonprofit, nondenominational ministry.



More Information



To learn more about Deer Run Camps & Retreats and the launch of its summer camp open houses, please visit the website at https://deerrun.camp/.



https://thenewsfront.com/deer-run-camps-retreats-announces-summer-camp-open-houses/