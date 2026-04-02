American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN), Engages in Strategic Supply Chain Discussions with Global Industrial Counterparty

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies, reports that it is in the final stages of securing contracts with a U.S.-based subsidiary of a global industrial organization regarding a potential long-term supply arrangement for helium-3 and deuterium, the primary fuels utilized in the Company’s Texatron aneutronic fusion system.

The proposed arrangement, includes a multi-year supply framework covering both helium-3 and deuterium. The Company believes that establishing a structured and reliable fuel supply is an important component of its long-term commercialization strategy and broader infrastructure development planning.

Helium-3 and deuterium are key inputs in aneutronic fusion systems, which are designed to generate energy with reduced neutron output and the potential for direct energy conversion. In contrast to conventional fusion approaches, aneutronic systems are intended to enable more efficient energy capture and reduced shielding requirements, which may support deployment across industrial, commercial, and distributed energy applications.

The Company’s approach to commercialization includes parallel development of its technology platform, regulatory framework, and supply chain infrastructure. Securing access to critical inputs such as helium-3, which has historically been limited in availability, represents an important step in reducing long-term operational uncertainty and supporting scalable deployment.

In addition to fuel sourcing, the Company continues to evaluate strategic relationships across manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain partners as it advances toward initial unit development and broader market entry. These efforts are intended to support a coordinated transition from development-stage activities to commercial operations.

Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies, added, “We are continuing to build out the foundational elements required for commercialization in parallel. Developing a reliable and affordable supply chain is an important part of that process, and these discussions reflect ongoing progress as we move toward execution.”

Richard Hawkins, CEO of American Fusion Inc., added, “Reliable, consistent, and affordable access to critical components and inputs is fundamental to building a real, scalable energy platform. This is not an easy supply chain to establish, particularly at the level required for commercial deployment. These discussions represent a meaningful step forward as we continue to secure the pieces necessary to support long-term operations.”

Regulatory and Litigation Update

In related matters, the Company continues to advance previously disclosed legal proceedings. The Delaware Court of Chancery has denied motions seeking expedited proceedings and preliminary injunctive relief in a separate action relating to corporate control and governance claims. The Company has filed a motion for injunctive relief and related matters on April 1 with the Delaware Court of Chancery and is proceeding in accordance with the Court’s established process.

With respect to the previously disclosed Washington matter, the Company continues to work with its transfer agent to implement the court-ordered cancellation of shares and expects such actions to be completed and reflected on the Company’s records in the normal course.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN), formerly Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company has changed its name and is operating under the American Fusion brand. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives. For more information about American Fusion, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN). For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, including the expected effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” and “will” identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, including the timing and effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. There can be no assurance that any definitive supply agreement will be entered into or that the terms currently under discussion will be finalized. The Company will provide additional updates as appropriate in accordance with its disclosure obligations.

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