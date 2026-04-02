Diginex Appoints Chief Operating Officer and Chief Administrative Officer to Accelerate Implementation of Business Strategy

Appointments strengthen Diginex’s operational and governance capabilities as Company executes unified platform strategy

Jacob Friedman to lead integration of customer operations across all four operating entities as Chief Operating Officer

Sandra Kovacheva adds multi-jurisdictional legal and governance expertise spanning five countries as Chief Administrative Officer

LONDON, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the “Company”), a technology group providing ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions to institutional and corporate clients globally, today announced the appointment of Jacob Friedman as Diginex’s Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) and Sandra Kovacheva as Diginex’s Chief Administrative Officer (“CAO”).

The appointments support and advance the Company’s unified business strategy, announced on March 30, 2026, under which Diginex is integrating its four operating entities, Diginex and its three subsidiaries, Plan A.Earth GmbH ("Plan A"), Matter DK ApS, and The Remedy Project Limited, into a single operating company, with an integrated technology platform, serving banks, asset managers, and corporates worldwide. Mr. Friedman and Ms. Kovacheva, both proven leaders within the Company's existing operations, will take on expanded mandates to drive this transition.

Since 2021, Mr. Friedman has served as Chief Customer Officer at Plan A, where he built and led all customer-facing operations, including customer success, consulting, and commercial expansion across 15 markets. Under his leadership, Plan A deployed AI-driven support infrastructure that now resolves over 80% of client inquiries autonomously while improving service quality.

Previously, Mr Friedman served as Head of Operations at Rewiring America, and Director of Expansion at Via Transportation, where he led the planning and execution of new service and product launches across Europe and the Middle East, personally overseeing more than 25 market launches and managing international teams in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an A.B. from Brown University.

As COO, Mr. Friedman will lead the integration of customer operations, commercial processes, and delivery infrastructure across Diginex’s four operating entities, establishing a unified global operating model. He will also serve as the Managing Director of Plan A, ensuring continuity of local management and regulatory compliance during the integration period.

Since 2022, Ms. Kovacheva has served as General Counsel and Data Protection Officer at Plan A, where she progressively expanded her responsibilities to encompass legal affairs, compliance, people operations, and corporate governance functions across multiple European jurisdictions. Ms. Kovacheva also played a central role in Plan A's fundraising activities, the Diginex acquisition, and multiple organizational restructurings, while building the compliance framework required by Plan A to serve its institutional clients, including Visa, Deutsche Bank, and BNP Paribas.

Previously, Ms. Kovacheva served as Deputy Contract and Legal Director at Circana (formerly The NPD Group) and International Corporate Counsel at Bureau Veritas, advising on M&A, regulatory, and cross‑border legal matters across Europe, Asia, and Africa. She holds master's degrees in International Law (Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne), European Business Law (Paris-Sud), and Environmental Law (Paris II Panthéon-Assas), as well as a diploma in International Nuclear Law from the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency.

As CAO, Ms. Kovacheva will work to consolidate legal, compliance, People operations, and corporate governance functions across all of Diginex's operating businesses, harmonizing policies and frameworks to support the requirements of a publicly listed company with an active acquisition strategy.

Lubomila Jordanova, CEO of Diginex, commented: “Jacob’s track record speaks for itself. He built Plan A’s entire customer operation from the ground up and deployed the AI infrastructure that now handles over 80% of client queries. Sandra has held together legal and governance through an acquisition and three restructurings across multiple jurisdictions. These are exactly the capabilities Diginex needs as we unify four businesses into one platform.”

Miles Pelham, Chairman of Diginex, added, “The quality of the people at Diginex is one of our most significant assets. Jacob and Sandra exemplify the caliber of leadership that came into Diginex through our acquisition of Plan A, and their appointments as executive officers at Diginex are an important step in demonstrating to our shareholders and partners that Diginex has the management team to deliver on its strategy."

Christian Thierfelder, who has been serving as Chief Operating Officer for Diginex will transition to the role of Chief Information Officer, leading the strategic management and advancement of the organization’s information technology and systems.

The Company expects to provide further updates on the execution of its unified business strategy over the course of Q2 2026.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable ﬁnance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.



The award-winning Diginex ESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation, and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

Plan A.earth, GmbH, a Diginex subsidiary, is Europe’s leading provider of corporate carbon accounting and decarbonization software. Certified by TÜV Rheinland and B Corp, its AI powered platform helps thousands of businesses automate emissions management and create measurable business value.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.plana.earth.

The Remedy Project Limited, a Diginex subsidiary, is a Hong Kong-based social enterprise providing advisory, and capacity building services on labor and human rights in global supply chains. The organization works with companies, governments, multilaterals, and civil society to strengthen human rights due diligence, design and evaluate grievance mechanisms, and support effective remediation and access to remedy for workers, particularly in high-risk sectors and geographies across Asia. The Remedy Project is recognised for its rights-holder-centred and gender-responsive approaches, deep regional expertise, and contribution to global standard-setting and industry initiatives.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.remedyproject.co/

Matter DK ApS, a Diginex subsidiary, delivers actionable ESG insights to support organizations in achieving their sustainability objectives. Through advanced analytics and reporting, Matter enables businesses to make informed decisions that drive positive environmental and social outcomes.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.thisismatter.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and outcome of the EGM, the implementation and expected effects of the proposed share consolidation, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, and the Company’s strategic plans. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact – Europe

Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult

Phone: +49 (40) 609186-0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de

IR Contact – US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global