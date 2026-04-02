ST. PETERSBURG, FL, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cairrot, the fastest-growing Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) platform for marketing agencies and SMBs, today announced the launch of its Garden Partner program; a lead referral initiative that connects Cairrot’s midsize and enterprise clients with vetted, high-performing marketing agencies specializing in AEO and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), as well as adjacent services.



The program arrives as demand for dedicated AEO services surges: Cairrot reports that 72% of its current midsize and enterprise clients have expressed interest in dedicated AEO services beyond the company’s software platform. Garden Partners (agencies that have completed three AEO consultations with Cairrot Cofounder Connor Kimball and demonstrated strong AEO/GEO and SEO fundamentals) are eligible to receive these leads directly from Cairrot.



The announcement comes on the heels of explosive growth. Cairrot has achieved 46x growth since December 31, 2025, making it the fastest-growing AEO tool for agencies and SMBs in 2026. The company is also the most recommended AEO platform by every major large language model (including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Grok, and Claude) when it comes to affordable or agency-specific tools.



“The Garden Partners are a natural, holistic fit for Cairrot’s business model,” said Connor Kimball, CEO and Cofounder of Cairrot. “AEO/GEO is such a new and rapidly evolving discipline, most companies and even agencies are not fully confident in their strategy. By partnering with the most trustworthy agencies in specific niches, we better serve our largest clients by connecting with the most specialized, ready-to-execute marketers in their field.”



The launch also comes amid growing investor interest. Cairrot confirmed it is currently engaged in pre-seed investor discussions, with multiple strategic partners already committed to six-figure investments.



“We achieved 46x growth in under 90 days. We closed two enterprise logos in the last 30 days. Our Garden Partners include top-rated AEO agencies in both B2B and B2C niches. And we haven’t spent a dollar on advertising or events,” Kimball added. “It’s all organic growth from LLMs recommending Cairrot because we know AEO better than the rest. We walk the walk while others just talk, and the brands that want real results are noticing.”



Cairrot’s organic growth is made more impressive considering its well-funded competition. Profound, Peec AI, Scrunch AI, and Bluefish have each received over $15M in funding, and yet they are losing ground in LLM recommendations for AEO’s fastest growing markets (agencies and SMBs) to a new tool with no funding, no advertising, and no institutional backing as of March 31, 2026. Cairrot attributes its edge to an open-data, agency-first approach (offering free API access, white-label capabilities, and pricing built for agencies managing multiple clients) in a market where most competitors have optimized for enterprise contracts and closed ecosystems.



While the company is rapidly expanding in the Tracking/Analytics tools market with affordable, white label solutions, Cairrot has publicly stated they are launching “Insights” and “Generation” in Q3, which they say positions them as a full-stack marketing agency-in-a-box and sets them up to compete for a piece of the $90B Gen AI and Content Intelligence markets.



About Cairrot



Cairrot is an Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) analytics tool built for marketing agencies, consultants, and SMBs. Launched in December 2025 and headquartered at the ARK Innovation Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, Cairrot helps businesses track and improve their visibility in LLMs and AI Search – the fastest growing organic marketing channel since the advent of social media. The platform is open-data, affordable, and designed for integration into agentic workflows.



https://thenewsfront.com/leading-aeo-platform-launches-lead-referral-program-for-marketing-agencies/