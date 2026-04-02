Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Confirms Release Date for Q1 2026 Results and Timing and Other Information Regarding 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) (TSX:BDGI) confirms the release date for its Q1 2026 results and the timing and other information regarding its 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).

2026 First Quarter Results and Conference Call

Badger expects to release its 2026 first quarter results on Thursday, April 30, 2026, after markets close. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts and brokers to discuss the 2026 first quarter results is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. MDT on Friday, May 1, 2026. To join the call and ask a question during the live questions and answers session, or to join the call with audio only, please go to: https://event.cwebcast.com/ses/VrzE1KmSVQg~~ .

A replay of the call will be available and archived on Badger’s investor relations website under the Events & Presentations section.

2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Badger is pleased to announce that the Meeting will be held on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. MDT in a hybrid format (in person and virtual), with the in-person component taking place at Lumi Experience Studio, #1400, 225 – 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 1N2 and the virtual component taking place via live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BDGI2026. All shareholders are encouraged to vote at the Meeting or by proxy.

The Management Information Circular and related meeting and proxy materials prepared in connection with the Meeting (the “Meeting Materials”) have been filed, and are available through our transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company (www.odysseycontact.com), on our website (https://ir.badgerinc.com/annual-meeting/), and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). For further information regarding the Meeting, including with respect to the business to be covered, procedures for voting and asking questions and other technical information, please see the Meeting Materials.

Shareholders with general questions about the Meeting or about voting may contact Odyssey Trust Company at 1-800-290-1175 (North America) or 1-587-885-0960 (international). Shareholders with questions about notice-and-access or the virtual component of the Meeting may contact Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. at 1-844-916-0609 for service in English (North America), 1-844-973-0593 for service in in French (North America), 1-303-562-9305 for service in English (international), or 1-303-562-9306 for service in French (international).



About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BDGI) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating and related services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger’s customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac™, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac units at its plant in Red Deer, Alberta, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac units. To complement the Badger Hydrovac, the Company has a select number of specialty units, including combo trucks, sewer and flusher units, and airvacs.

For further information:

Robert Blackadar, President & Chief Executive Officer

Robert Dawson, Chief Financial Officer

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

#3100, 525 – 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1G1

Telephone: (403) 264-8500

Fax: (403) 228-9773

www.badgerinc.com