LumenHaus and naturstrom launch Dynamic+: Dynamic electricity prices made automatically usable with storage

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The energy system provider LumenHaus and the green energy provider naturstrom are introducing Dynamic+, an integrated energy solution that combines dynamic electricity tariffs with intelligent energy management and home battery storage. The aim is to make quarter-hourly changing electricity prices automatically usable for households and to specifically reduce energy costs.

LumenHaus develops holistic home energy solutions that combine the generation, storage, and control of energy. naturstrom is one of the most established providers of green electricity in Germany and has been supplying households and companies with renewable energy for over 25 years.





At the core of Dynamic+ is the combination of the dynamic tariff naturstrom smart with the energy system from LumenHaus. The dynamic electricity tariff naturstrom smart, which has been awarded, among others, by Finanztip as the best dynamic tariff in Germany and carries the Grüner Strom Label from the environmental organizations BUND and NABU, forms the tariff basis of Dynamic+ and enables, in combination with the intelligent energy management of LumenHaus, the automated use of quarter-hourly varying electricity prices. The tariff is based on quarter-hourly wholesale electricity prices, which are published one day in advance. This results in daily changing price windows that can be used in a targeted manner.

A central role is played by the electricity storage system. Only through the combination of dynamic tariff, intelligent control, and storage is it possible to systematically utilize low electricity prices. The LumenHaus energy management system automatically charges the storage during low-price periods and provides the energy when prices are high. In this way, grid electricity consumption during expensive hours can be significantly reduced.

With rising oil and gas prices, electricity prices on the market increase. Low prices often occur when a large amount of wind and solar power is available. Dynamic+ uses exactly this dynamic and makes it accessible for households without additional control effort.

A typical household with an annual electricity consumption of around 10,000 kWh can already significantly reduce its electricity costs with a LumenHaus system: around 76% of energy costs are covered by photovoltaic systems and electricity storage from LumenHaus. The remaining 24% of residual electricity are optimally complemented by Dynamic+, the dynamic electricity tariff in combination with the intelligently controlled electricity storage system (HEMS). Through the integration of dynamic electricity prices and the targeted use of storage, the savings potential can thus be fully utilized and further maximized.

"Dynamic electricity tariffs alone are not sufficient to fully realize their potential. Only in combination with an intelligently controlled storage system do they become truly relevant for households," says Adrian Bühler, Director Marketing at LumenHaus. "With Dynamic+, we automate exactly this interaction."

Dynamic+ is available immediately and is aimed at households that want to manage their energy consumption more efficiently and benefit from fluctuating electricity prices.

About LumenHaus:

LumenHaus is the award-winning all-in-one energy solution for your home. It's an ecosystem that intelligently connects specially developed and manufactured solar modules, energy storage systems, heat pumps, and wallboxes. At its heart is the myLumenHaus App, which combines all components in a user-friendly way thanks to "Deep AI."

Contact:

Adrian Bühler, Director Marketing

LumenHaus GmbH, Lütticherstr. 132, 40547 Düsseldorf

a.buehler@lumenhaus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bed29f2-f774-4ce0-b6ab-7e334e4bf348