TransUnion Introduces TruIQ Credit Strategy Studio to Transform How Lenders Build and Launch Prescreen Marketing Campaigns

CHICAGO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With consumer credit originations expected to rise in 2026, lenders have a significant opportunity to drive growth through faster, more effective prescreen marketing campaigns. Yet many organizations struggle to execute these programs efficiently. A TransUnion-commissioned Forrester study found that 42% of financial services and insurance executives rely on basic segmentation, and nearly one-third lack meaningful personalization—even as consumers increasingly expect tailored experiences.

To help lenders overcome these challenges, TransUnion has launched TruIQ Credit Strategy Studio. This self-service prescreen solution streamlines campaign development and activation, reducing prescreen build times by up to 75% and shrinking weeks-long processes to just days.

Organizations can now build, test and deploy prescreen strategies in one place with TruIQ Credit Strategy Studio, streamlining traditionally complex, multistep workflows. Designed to give lender marketing teams greater control, it eliminates reliance on technical experts by providing no-code, drag-and-drop tools for creating and updating decision logic.

“We created TruIQ Credit Strategy Studio to reduce development cycles from months to days, empowering teams to act quickly and deliver campaigns at the pace the market demands,” said Mohamed Abdelsadek, executive vice president and chief global solutions officer at TransUnion.

Key features of TruIQ Credit Strategy Studio include:

A shared workspace for real-time collaboration with audit-ready review tools

Instant strategy testing to validate and refine decisions

Interactive dashboards for easy scenario comparison and performance tracking

Ready-made templates to speed up strategy creation and customization

The solution unifies collaboration, analytics, and workflow tools. Powered by TransUnion’s OneTru™ platform, it also seamlessly connects with other TruIQ offerings, including TruIQ Analytics Studio for seamless data access and rapid model development.

“TruIQ Credit Strategy Studio is part of a broader ecosystem of TransUnion solutions that support customers throughout their credit analytics and marketing journey,” said Abdelsadek. “By empowering teams to adapt rapidly to market shifts, we are enabling them to attract ideal customers more effectively and address the challenges of today's marketplace.”

To learn more about TruIQ Credit Strategy Studio, click here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg TransUnion E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646



