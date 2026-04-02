Nanox Signs Distribution Agreement with Integrity Medical Service, Inc. to Deploy Nanox.ARC Systems

New regional partnership strengthens Nanox’s presence and service support across outpatient imaging settings in Colorado, Wyoming and the western parts of Kansas and Nebraska

Agreement aligns with Nanox’s strategy to expand through regional distributors with strong commercial reach and service infrastructure





PETACH TIKVA, Israel, April 2, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX), a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, today announced that its U.S.-based subsidiary, Nanox Impact Inc., has signed a new distribution agreement with Integrity Medical Service Inc., a Colorado based provider of imaging solutions serving hospitals, orthopedic practices, imaging centers, and outpatient providers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Integrity Medical Service will lead sales, implementation and service support for the Nanox.ARC system throughout Colorado, Wyoming and the western parts of Kansas and Nebraska.

The collaboration is expected to expand Nanox’s presence in the region while leveraging Integrity’s established relationships within the local imaging community. The target will be to deploy four systems in Year 1 and 12 in Year 2, subject to market conditions and customer adoption.

Integrity Medical Service operates with a service driven model supported by a dedicated team of field service engineers, enabling ongoing customer support, system uptime, and clinical continuity. This infrastructure positions the company to support efficient deployment and long-term use of advanced imaging solutions across outpatient settings.

Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman of Nanox, said: “We are pleased to welcome Integrity Medical Service to our growing network of U.S. distribution partners. Integrity Medical Service’s established presence in Colorado and service focused model aligns well with our regional strategy and support reliable implementation and long-term utilization of the Nanox.ARC system.”

Paul Proffit, President of Integrity Medical Service, added: “We see strong demand for imaging solutions that support orthopedic and outpatient workflows while maintaining high service standards. The Nanox.ARC multisource digital tomosynthesis system leverages Nanox’s proprietary X ray source technology to enable 3D imaging in a wide range of clinical environments, including outpatient and community-based settings. Partnering with Nanox allows us to bring the Nanox.ARC system to our customers while leveraging our service infrastructure to support long term adoption.”

The agreement supports Nanox’s broader strategy of partnering with regional distributors that combine commercial reach with strong service capabilities to drive adoption and sustained utilization.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox’s vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provide access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT, which combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (viii) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (x) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xi) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon

ICR Healthcare

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Healthcare

mike.cavanaugh@icrhealthcare.com



