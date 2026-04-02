Stonewall Kitchen Introduces New Reserve Jam Line

YORK, Maine, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonewall Kitchen, the renowned specialty food producer, is proud to introduce its new Reserve collection, a premium line of jams crafted with more fruit (or peppers) and less sugar for a bold, elevated flavor experience. Designed exclusively for specialty food and gift stores, this launch reflects the company’s small-batch heritage and honors the retail partners who championed the brand from its earliest days and remain an important part of its business today.

The Reserve jam line builds on Stonewall Kitchen’s legacy of award-winning spreads by offering a refined, elevated taste experience. Each variety is made with only the finest ingredients and features significantly more fruit (or peppers) than traditional recipes, resulting in a richer taste and more vibrant flavor profile. Compared to leading brands, the line contains less sugar, allowing the high-quality ingredients to shine.

“Our Reserve jam collection represents an exciting evolution of what Stonewall Kitchen does best,” said Liz Eddy, Brand Director at Stonewall Kitchen. “By focusing on higher fruit content, less sugar, and beautiful, premium packaging, we’re delivering a more elevated jam experience while staying true to the craftsmanship and quality our customers expect.”

This initial launch features five thoughtfully curated flavors inspired by Stonewall Kitchen’s most beloved jams:

Wild Maine Blueberry

Strawberry

Sour Cherry

Red Raspberry

Red Pepper





Each jar is designed to stand out on the shelf with distinctive, premium packaging that highlights the quality of the ingredients inside, further differentiating the Reserve line from the company’s core jam offerings.

In addition to enhanced flavor and presentation, the Reserve jam line offers a premium yet accessible price point. With a suggested retail price of $9.49–$9.99 per jar, the collection reflects a modest increase over the everyday line, driven by the elevated recipe.

The Reserve jam collection will be available exclusively in specialty food and gift stores, as well as Stonewall Kitchen Company Stores, reinforcing the brand’s roots in specialty food and its long-standing partnership with independent retailers. This new line is now shipping to retailers, and additional innovations are already in the works, including new flavor extensions and gift sets slated for later in the year.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at the local farmers’ market. Over time, they expanded the brand to include a wide range of pantry staples: from sauces and condiments to pancake and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative flavors, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, the company offers an extensive product portfolio of food items and gifts with national distribution in key retailers, a robust online division, and retail stores throughout New England. As the winner of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the three-time recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

Contact: Liz Eddy

Phone: 207.609.6754

marketing@stonewallkitchen.com