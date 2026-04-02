CSW Industrials Increases Quarterly Dividend by 11% to $0.30 Per Share and Repurchases $35M in Shares During the Fiscal Fourth Quarter of 2026

DALLAS, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, representing an increase of $0.03 per share, or approximately 11%, from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on May 8, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 24, 2026.

“We are pleased to announce the seventh increase in our quarterly dividend, reflecting our positive outlook for fiscal year 2027 as demonstrated by our strong balance sheet, cash flow generation and profitability. Since October 2017, CSW has returned over $368 million in cash to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, while delivering impressive organic growth and value-accretive acquisitions,” said Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Capital allocation at CSW is guided by our focus on risk-adjusted returns to drive long-term shareholder value. Returning capital through quarterly dividends and share repurchases remains a key component of this strategy. CSW has paid a cash dividend for twenty-eight consecutive quarters, totaling $80.7 million.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, CSW repurchased approximately $34.9 million in shares. Under the current program established in November of 2024, and subsequently increased to $250 million in December 2025, CSW Industrials has repurchased approximately $134.3 million in shares at an average price of $256.75 per share. Since initiating its share repurchase program in 2017, the Company has repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares for a total of $287.3 million, at an average share price of $116.11.

Details Dividend Amount: $0.30 Record Date: April 24, 2026 Payable Date: May 8, 2026

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.csw.com.

Investor Relations

Alexa Huerta

Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

214-489-7113

Alexa.Huerta@csw.com