Sienna Completes Acquisition in Greater Toronto Area

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) announced today that it has completed its previously disclosed acquisition of The Bartlett, a 129-suite independent living retirement residence in Oshawa, Ontario, located within the Greater Toronto Area (“GTA”).

The property was acquired for a gross purchase price of $59.4 million, or approximately $461,000 per suite, with an initial Investment Yield of approximately 5.75%. Built in 2021, The Bartlett is approximately 96% occupied and features highly attractive amenities as well as an 8,000 square foot medical clinic.

The acquisition was financed through available cash on hand.

"The addition of The Bartlett supports Sienna’s long-term value creation by enhancing the scale and quality of our diversified GTA portfolio," said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer. “For the balance of 2026, we are well positioned to continue the Company’s growth across key markets in Canada, supported by a strong pipeline of acquisition and development opportunities.”

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX: SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements generally use forward-looking words, such as “anticipate,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “believe,” “goals,” “target” or other similar words and are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on information currently available and what management currently believes are reasonable assumptions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Hung

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Investments

(905) 489-0258

david.hung@siennaliving.ca

Nancy Webb

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing

(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030

nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca