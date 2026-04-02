DIVEVOLK Partners with 2026 Russia’s Underwater Photo Awards as Founding Sponsor and Exclusive Mobile Photography Category Backer

MOSCOW, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK, a global leader in smartphone underwater housing technology, today announced its role as a founding partner and exclusive Mobile Photography category sponsor of the Underwater Photo Awards (UWPA), Russia’s first international underwater photography competition in a decade. The inaugural awards ceremony took place on February 21, 2026, at the Moscow Dive Show.

The competition’s debut season attracted over 1,000 photographs from more than 100 photographers representing 11 countries, competing across 8 categories that span professional camera and mobile photography, scuba diving and freediving.

Chinese photographer Jack Ho (何凯东, also known as Kaidong He) won the UWPA Mobile Photography gold with his macro work “Glimpse” (深邃之眼), captured using a Vivo X100 smartphone with SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2 underwater housing. This victory makes Jack Ho the first photographer in history to win the mobile/smartphone underwater photography category at two major international competitions in the same season — having already won the inaugural UPY (Underwater Photographer of the Year) 2026 Smartphone gold in London, also exclusively sponsored by DIVEVOLK.





The UWPA 2026 awards ceremony took place at Moscow Dive Show, one of Russia’s largest diving exhibitions.

Jury Reaction: “Is This Really Shot on a Phone?”

Jack Ho submitted seven works to the UWPA competition, and all seven advanced to the finals — an extraordinary achievement that underscores the consistency and quality of his smartphone-based underwater photography.

The UWPA jury panel, composed of leading Russian underwater photography masters, were initially skeptical that the images were captured on a smartphone. Only after reviewing the original phone files did they confirm the authenticity of the work — and expressed genuine astonishment at the results.

Jack Ho, who was on vacation in the United Kingdom during the awards ceremony, commented:

“I believe mobile underwater photography will only get stronger. As the price barrier continues to drop, more newcomers will be able to create outstanding underwater images.”





“Glimpse” (深邃之眼) by Jack Ho — UWPA 2026 Mobile Photography Winner. Shot with Vivo X100 + DIVEVOLK housing.

The Prizes: DIVEVOLK’s Complete Underwater Smartphone Ecosystem

All three Mobile Photography category prizes were DIVEVOLK products — each representing a distinct approach to underwater smartphone photography:

1st Place Prize: SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2 Underwater Housing

The SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2 is DIVEVOLK’s premium underwater smartphone housing, engineered for photographers who demand the highest build quality:

Depth rating: 60 meters (197 feet)

60 meters (197 feet) Full touchscreen control: Proprietary underwater touchscreen technology — no Bluetooth, no lag

Proprietary underwater touchscreen technology — no Bluetooth, no lag Universal compatibility: Supports a wide range of flagship smartphones across iOS and Android

Supports a wide range of flagship smartphones across iOS and Android Higher-grade aluminum construction with improved O-ring sealing

with improved O-ring sealing Wider internal cradle accommodating larger and thicker phones

accommodating larger and thicker phones Modular accessory system: Newly added cold shoe mount and built-in 67mm adapter ring, easily compatible with macro lenses, wide-angle lenses, dome ports, and dive lights

This is the same housing line that protected Jack Ho’s Vivo X100 when he won the UPY 2026 Smartphone category in London — now proven across two major international competitions.





2nd Place Prize: SeaTouch 4 MAX PLUS Advance Macro Kit

The Advance Macro Kit is a complete macro photography package built around the top-of-the-line SeaTouch 4 Max Plus housing:

SeaTouch 4 Max Plus housing — widest phone compatibility (up to 180mm), precision-machined aluminum, vacuum seal test system

— widest phone compatibility (up to 180mm), precision-machined aluminum, vacuum seal test system Professional macro lens +18 for extreme close-up work on subjects like nudibranchs, pygmy seahorses, and coral polyps

for extreme close-up work on subjects like nudibranchs, pygmy seahorses, and coral polyps Macro video light SL20 for illuminating tiny subjects at close range

SL20 for illuminating tiny subjects at close range Snoot , highlighting the subject while softening the background

, highlighting the subject while softening the background Everything pre-matched for compatibility — no guesswork required

The runner-up prize for this edition was awarded to Darya Gaevskaya (Russia) for her work “Circle of Communication”.





3rd Place Prize: SeaTouch 4 Max Plus Ocean Kit

The Ocean Kit is designed for wide-angle and scenic underwater photography:

SeaTouch 4 Max Plus housing

0.6X wide-angle lens for expansive reef panoramas, large marine life, and swim-throughs

for expansive reef panoramas, large marine life, and swim-throughs Red filter for restoring warm colors absorbed by the water column

for restoring warm colors absorbed by the water column Filter and lens holder plus protective carrying case





The third-place prize was awarded to Nikolay Bashechkin (Russia) for his work “This Amazing Underwater World!”, captured using a DIVEVOLK housing.



Together, these three kits represent the full spectrum of DIVEVOLK’s underwater smartphone photography ecosystem — from premium housing to dedicated macro and wide-angle solutions.

Art Category: DIVEVOLK SL20 Dive Light

DIVEVOLK also sponsored the Art category, with the prize being the SL20 Dive Light:

2,000 lumens — sufficient for macro fill lighting and close-range reef photography

— sufficient for macro fill lighting and close-range reef photography Compact, pocket-sized form factor

Direct USB Type-C charging — no external charger needed

— no external charger needed Red light mode for specialized use and night diving





The Art category prize: DIVEVOLK SL20 Dive Light (2,000 lumens).

DIVEVOLK’s Deep Integration with UWPA

Founding Partner — Brand logo on the official partner wall alongside Dive Photo Team, OpenDive, Aquatics, and other industry names

— Brand logo on the official partner wall alongside Dive Photo Team, OpenDive, Aquatics, and other industry names Trophy Co-Producer — The glass competition trophy was manufactured in China with DIVEVOLK’s participation

— The glass competition trophy was manufactured in China with DIVEVOLK’s participation Exhibition Contributor — The curated 20-work exhibition included mobile photographs shot with DIVEVOLK housings

— The curated 20-work exhibition included mobile photographs shot with DIVEVOLK housings Booth Presence — DIVEVOLK exhibited at Moscow Dive Show, showcasing SeaTouch 4 Max Plus Close Shot Kit





At Moscow Dive Show, numerous shortlisted entries were captured using DIVEVOLK housings.

All Category Winners

The UWPA debut season attracted over 1,000 photographs from more than 100 photographers representing 11 countries, competing across 8 categories:

Wide Angle: Tony Cheng (Taiwan) — “Sea Canary”

Macro: Shengwei Luan (China) — “Circles”

Underwater Life & Animal Behavior: Nadya Kulagina (Kazakhstan) — “Hunting”

One Breath (Freediving): Airat (Russia)

Art (DIVEVOLK-sponsored): Stanislav Dobysh (Russia) — “To the Train”

Environment & Ecology: Konstantin Novikov (Russia) — “No Way Out”

Mobile Photography (DIVEVOLK exclusive): Jack Ho (China) — “Glimpse”

Russia: Mikhail Korostelev (Russia) — “Beluga Portrait”

Photographer of the Year: Mikhail Korostelev — recognized across the Wide Angle, One Breath, and Russia categories.





UWPA 2026 winners at the awards ceremony during Moscow Dive Show.

About DIVEVOLK

Founded in Zhuhai, China, DIVEVOLK is a global technology company specializing in smartphone underwater housings and accessories for diving, snorkeling, and marine photography. The company’s flagship SeaTouch 4 Max product line delivers professional-grade underwater smartphone photography capability at a fraction of the cost and complexity of traditional camera systems.

The revolutionary SeaLink UW Smartphone Dada Transmitter enables phones to receive signals at depths of up to 30 meters underwater, supporting features such as live streaming and video communication across multiple platforms. DIVEVOLK was honored as ScubaLab's Best Buy in 2024 and twice won the Dive Award of Innovation in 2024 and 2026.

DIVEVOLK products are sold worldwide through authorized retailers. The company is committed to making underwater photography accessible to every diver and to advancing the technology that enables it.

Website: www.divevolkdiving.com





Editor’s Notes

High-resolution images of the Mobile Photography winning works, ceremony photos, and DIVEVOLK products are available upon request.

Full UWPA 2026 results and jury info: uwp-award.ru/#jury

DIVEVOLK Marketing & Communications

Contact Name：Lexi

Email: collaboration@divevolk.com

Website: www.divevolkdiving.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f46e27c9-ac3b-4305-91d4-a3f84df2d91e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a34b561a-f068-4bed-9152-cfa7ed11e9d3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4876d278-bdbc-4dbc-b1fe-c911050f5195

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e96c0c6f-3d97-4e3b-a72f-3d12013a56e5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35473598-acf9-41f2-8820-dd9d196f58b8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/084925cd-0d7b-4251-a9a4-118b5d17123f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ee82974-50e4-4209-981d-4e1cddd6d442

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c720c123-9771-4f5c-9954-878a6228507f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41691021-9aa9-45cc-a55c-09f0fa145aa9