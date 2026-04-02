PracticeLink Reveals Evolved Brand Identity Focused on Clarity, Simplicity and Trust for Healthcare Providers and Recruiters

ST. LOUIS and HINTON, West Virginia, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeLink, the nation’s most trusted physician recruitment resource and home of the most widely used online physician job board, today announced an evolved brand identity designed to better reflect the company’s direction and the experience it aims to deliver to clinicians and recruiting teams: clarity, simplicity and trust.

The evolution comes at a time when healthcare hiring remains complex and high stakes. Clinicians often navigate major career decisions amid a crowded information landscape and with limited time, while recruiters and health systems face continued pressure to fill critical roles efficiently.

“This isn’t a rebrand for the sake of a new look. It’s an evolution. We’re evolving PracticeLink with a clear commitment to reduce friction and bring greater clarity to the career and recruiting journey—focusing on clarity, simplicity and trust, delivered steadily instead of disruptively,” said Ken Allman, CEO and Founder of PracticeLink.

“Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers often need a clearer path from exploring opportunities to confidently choosing their next career step. At the same time, recruiters are seeking more efficient ways to move from identifying a need to engaging the right candidates. Our evolved identity reflects a renewed focus on supporting both outcomes by making the platform experience clearer and more useful for clinicians and hiring organizations alike.”

To learn more, watch the brand video and read the story behind the evolution here.

About PracticeLink

Established in 1994, PracticeLink connects physicians and advanced practitioners in all specialties with opportunities at more than 8,000 health systems, hospitals, medical groups, and private practices. PracticeLink improves the physician recruitment process through people, technology, and education—helping get physicians to the communities where they are needed most.



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Contact

Drew Terry

VP of Marketing

Drew.Terry@PracticeLink.com