Lexitas CEO Nishat Mehta Discusses Responsible Use of AI in the Legal Industry

HOUSTON, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation support services , is pleased to announce that CEO Nishat Mehta will participate in a panel discussion titled “The Legal AI Paradox: An Attorney’s Guide to Using Generative AI Without Losing Judgment, Compliance, Ethics, or Control” at the American Bar Association’s 2026 Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section (TIPS) Conference. The conference, of which Lexitas is a sponsor, will take place April 29-May 1, 2026, at the Austin Marriott in Austin, Texas.

Led by moderator Gabriel Buehler of Buehler Law, PLLC, the discussion will explore the growing AI competence paradox – how increased efficiency from AI tools may unintentionally erode critical legal skills such as analysis, judgment, and recall, particularly for newer attorneys. Panelists will survey the latest U.S. regulatory, ethical, and litigation developments, including enforcement signals, judicial responses to AI-generated filings, and emerging theories of liability tied to AI reliance and disclosure.

The discussion will also address practical AI governance for law firms and in-house legal teams, including managing shadow AI, vendor risk, data protection, and privilege preservation. The panel will highlight high-value, low-risk AI use cases such as research, summarization, intake triage, and internal knowledge management where lawyers can responsibly adopt AI without surrendering professional judgment.

Mehta will be joined by:

T. Nicole Delahoussaye, Senior Commercial Counsel at Canva

Alison Grounds, Partner at Troutman Pepper

Helen Respass, Senior Managing Editor of Practical Law at Thomson Reuters

Elimu Kajunju, Partner at Rimon Law

Mac Gilpin, Product Attorney at Coalition



Mehta stepped into the role of CEO at Lexitas in 2025 after serving as the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer. He previously served as President of Global Products and Solutions at Circana, a cloud-based data and predictive analytics firm, where he was responsible for global media, analytics, e-commerce, software, and consulting businesses. Additionally, he served as Chief Product Officer for the entire company, overseeing product managers, data scientists, and delivery teams for the company.

Prior to that, Mehta developed communications strategies for major consumer brands like Kroger Co. through 84.51º and spent 15 years at MicroStrategy, the leading independent publicly traded provider of Business Intelligence SaaS software. A resident of New York, Mehta holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and a master’s degree in computer science, both from Harvard University.

The TIPS Section Conference brings together over 300 TIPS leaders, who are decision-makers within their firms and companies, as they attend important business meetings and network at social events.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading provider of technology enabled legal services, offering local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, and legal talent solutions. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.