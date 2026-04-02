Dr. Joseph Mikhael Steps into New Role as Medical Advisor for the International Myeloma Foundation

STUDIO CITY, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) today announced that Joseph Mikhael, MD, MEd, FRCPC, FACP, FASCO has taken the step of transitioning his role as Chief Medical Officer to Medical Advisor for the IMF, beginning April 1, 2026, after announcing his desire to expand his career beyond his current role.

The organization extends its gratitude to Dr. Mikhael, as he continues to support key IMF patient education programs and initiatives, while expanding his clinical practice and participating in clinical research external to the IMF.

Fondly addressed as Dr. Joe by colleagues, patients, and members of the myeloma community, Dr. Mikhael became the IMF’s Chief Medical Officer on January 3, 2018.

During his tenure, Dr. Mikhael led the IMF’s M-Power Project, Medical Student Scholars for Health Equity in Myeloma, and the Latin American Myeloma Network (LAMN) Master Class and Summit.

As IMF Medical Advisor, Dr. Mikhael will continue to provide crucial guidance and strategic input across these initiatives.

He will also maintain his integral role in helping guide patients and care partners through IMF’s educational resources. These include publications, educational videos, Facebook Live sessions, in-person and virtual programs such as Patient and Family Seminars (PFS), Myeloma Community Workshops (MCW), and Living Well with Myeloma (LWM) webinars.

“It has been the privilege of my career to serve as Chief Medical Officer of the IMF — an organization so deeply committed to its patients. I very much look forward to continuing to serve the myeloma community in my new role as Medical Advisor in educating patients, care partners and providers while providing guidance to the IMF as it fulfills its mission of improving the lives of patients while working toward prevention and a cure,” said Dr. Mikhael.

Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar, IMF Chair of the Board, commented, “Dr. Mikhael is an outstanding communicator who has played a major role at the IMF through his leadership, especially with our patient-facing educational content, seminars, and other initiatives. Through his expertise, the IMF launched several new programs including those addressing racial disparities and the Latin America Myeloma Network. We are very grateful to Dr. Mikhael for years of service to the organization as Chief Medical Officer and we are glad that he will continue to work with us in his new role as Medical Advisor.”

“Dr. Mikhael has played an important role in advancing the International Myeloma Foundation’s work over the past several years, particularly in strengthening our educational programs and expanding our reach within the myeloma community,” said Heather Cooper Ortner, IMF President & CEO. “We appreciate his leadership and dedication during his time as Chief Medical Officer and are grateful that he will continue to contribute as Medical Advisor. I look forward to continuing our work together as we remain focused on supporting patients and care partners and advancing progress in myeloma care.”

We at the International Myeloma Foundation are pleased that Dr. Mikhael will continue his essential work as IMF Medical Advisor — supporting, educating, and nurturing patients and care partners throughout the myeloma community.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It often involves damage to bone and kidneys. Multiple myeloma is still incurable, but great progress has been made in terms of survival over the last two decades. The disease is twice as common and is diagnosed at a younger age in African Americans than white Americans. The most common presenting symptoms include fatigue and bone pain.



ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to multiple myeloma. The IMF is steadfast in its mission: improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure.

The IMF serves people impacted by myeloma at every stage of the disease by combining world-class research, trusted education, global advocacy, and direct support. A cornerstone of this work is the International Myeloma Working Group® (IMWG)—a network of more than 300 internationally renowned researchers and clinicians who establish the guidelines that shape how myeloma is diagnosed, treated, and managed across the globe.

Through its global network of support groups, educational programs, its 24/7 generative-AI myeloma assistant Myelo®, its InfoLine staff, and its advocacy for greater healthcare access, the IMF helps people living with myeloma and their care partners navigate diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. At the same time, the IMF ensures scientific advances translate into better care and outcomes.

Learn more at www.myeloma.org or contact the IMF InfoLine at (800) 452-CURE (2873) (U.S. & Canada), +1 (818) 487-7455 (worldwide), or infoline@myeloma.org.

Follow the IMF on:

X/Twitter: @IMFmyeloma

Instagram: @imfmyeloma

Facebook: @myeloma

LinkedIn: International Myeloma Foundation

Bluesky: @imfmyeloma.bsky.social

Media Contacts:



Peter Anton

Panton@myeloma.org



Jason London

Jlondon@myeloma.org