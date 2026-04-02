EBY ENTERS BRIDAL WITH THE NAUGHTY BRIDE COLLECTION

NEW YORK, NY, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBY, the leading performance intimates brand backed by investors including Sofia Vergara, Rosario Dawson, and Venus Williams, today announced its first-ever bridal line: The Naughty Bride Collection. The wedding industry has long prioritized how a bride looks over how she feels, but The Naughty Bride Collection is the first metal-free bridal collection to challenge that standard, offering high-performance wire-free construction in a category that has long been stuck in the past.



Courtesy of EBY

Built on Madam Noir, EBY's multi-million-dollar #1 bestselling bra, the collection features five sheer, wire-free styles in flocked mesh designed to provide all-day lift and support without metal wires, hooks, or clasps.





"Women have always been forced to choose comfort or style. We built EBY to end that tradeoff. By combining patented technology for comfort with a clear editorial style, we’re offering something that’s missing in this space.” says Renata Mutis Black, Founder and CEO of EBY. "This collection is for every kind of bride — the one doing it for the first time, the one doing it again, and the one who never planned to at all. Feeling supported, comfortable, and completely yourself should never be a compromise. No wires required, til death do us part."





EBY has been pioneering wire-free intimates technology since the brand's founding. The leading intimates brand with a patented wire-free support technology, EBY's construction provides pain-free support as an alternative to an underwire, secured in place with proprietary slip-proof flocking technology for unmatched lift and comfort.





Courtesy of EBY

The Naughty Bride Collection provides:

Pain-Free Support: Patented bonding beads matrix delivers lift and support without a metal wire

Patented bonding beads matrix delivers lift and support without a metal wire Slip-Proof Construction: Proprietary flocking technology secures the bra in place without chafing, bunching, or slipping

Proprietary flocking technology secures the bra in place without chafing, bunching, or slipping All-Day Comfort: Sheer flocked mesh construction engineered for 12-hour wear

Sheer flocked mesh construction engineered for 12-hour wear Effortless Design: Pullover silhouette with no hooks or clasps

Pullover silhouette with no hooks or clasps Inclusive Sizing : Bralettes XS to 2XL DD; panties XS to 4X

: Bralettes XS to 2XL DD; panties XS to 4X Five Styles and Colorways: Madam Oh La La (Black), Madam Bissou (Crystal Pink), Madam Muse (Island Paradise Blue), Madam Chic (Mauve Shadow), and Madam Luxe (Pearl)

Madam Oh La La (Black), Madam Bissou (Crystal Pink), Madam Muse (Island Paradise Blue), Madam Chic (Mauve Shadow), and Madam Luxe (Pearl) Accessible Price Point: Sheer Bralette $63; Sheer Brief and Sheer High Cut $25 each



The collection launches alongside Naughty Bride Unfiltered, a video campaign documenting the unfiltered moments leading up to the wedding day. Featuring The Madams, five characters, each embodying a style from the collection. The films showcase the humor, chaos, and intimacy that define the day but often go unseen.



The Naughty Bride Collection is available exclusively at shop.join-eby.com beginning April 2. Follow EBY at @joineby.





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About EBY

EBY (Empowered By You) is a leading, solution-based high-performance intimate apparel brand beloved for its tech-forward products that provide exceptional comfort and impeccable fit without sacrificing personal style. Founded by a woman, EBY takes a customer-centric approach for bra-wearers, providing options for a first layer that supports instead of restricts in an inclusive range of sizes that cater to all body types. And every piece made by EBY not only feels good but also creates good: the brand commits a portion of its proceeds to fund microloans for women entrepreneurs globally. Fast Company, The Wall Street Journal, Refinery29, and more are fans of the brand, and investors in EBY's continued growth include Sofia Vergara, Rosario Dawson, Venus Williams, Bob DiRomualdo (Former Chairman of Ulta Beauty), Duncan Niederauer (Former CEO of the New York Stock Exchange), and Ken Goldman (Former CFO of Yahoo), among others.



Contact Info



Clara Spahr

clara@join-eby.com

+1 603-762-5407