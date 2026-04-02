Basis Releases Agentic AI Solution for Faster Omnichannel Media Strategy, Planning and Activation

CHICAGO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis (https://basis.com), the leading intelligent operating system for autonomous advertising, today announced an agentic AI solution that transforms campaign briefs into strategies and media plans that integrate directly into omnichannel activation spanning programmatic, direct, paid search, and paid social advertising. Basis’ Compass is the only independent technology platform that can take advertisers from brief to activation faster, incorporating major ad channels throughout the open web and walled gardens. Compass for media planning and campaign creation are the first releases from agentic AI system newly engineered into Basis that connects and synchronizes every major channel, workflow function, and financial system.

Media strategy development and execution is complex and time-intensive. Media teams at brands and agencies spend hours crafting strategies for large scale campaigns from briefs, emails, research reports, audience data, and performance insights. Instead of starting with a blank page, users can leverage Compass to generate a high-quality media plan. Compass then goes beyond the plan by enabling teams to instantly construct ready-to-activate omnichannel campaigns.

“Basis’ Compass closes the learning gap when SMZ is exploring new verticals, media channels, or campaign goals. It allows us to confidently extend our media expertise into unfamiliar territory, helping us move faster and take on more opportunities because we’re starting from a deeply data-driven foundation,” said Tim Slater, digital media director, SMZ. “Compass delivers the efficiency that ad agencies need -- streamlining research, media mix planning, and presentation development, so our teams can focus on the high-value strategic work that truly benefits our clients.”

“With Compass as the starting foundation of campaign building, what used to take days or weeks of work can now be accomplished in minutes. It enables our team to create fully-formed omnichannel strategy in a fraction of the time with high-quality insight,” said Kayla Coe, director of digital media and strategy, Ad+genuity. “With Basis, Ad+genuity is unlocking capabilities and supercharging our expertise to drive performance for our clients.”

Basis is an integrated cross-channel media orchestration and connectivity platform that automates the most important phases of the entire campaign lifecycle. Its enterprise AI system empowers marketers through a suite of applications for planning and operations across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Compass converts briefs into strategy and cross channel media plans, and is poised for further expansion into audience insights, third-party activation, and cross channel optimization. With campaign briefs, strategy and activation connected inside Basis, teams have a closed data loop for measuring goals to outcomes quickly and precisely.

How Compass Works

Compass utilizes proprietary LLM agents engineered around workflows, processes, and logic defined by in-house media experts. Its comprehensive evaluation suite tests for, monitors, and corrects bias, demographic sensitivity, and recommendation integrity. It benefits marketers by:

Delivering audience, media channel, timing and budget recommendations aligned with campaign objectives

Accelerating campaign launch timelines

Streamlining the lengthy process of converting briefs into structured plans

Creating client-ready presentations instantly

Increasing capacity of team members



Compass’ fast, flexible, and deeply informed planning and campaign creation experience blends Basis’ strategic expertise with the speed of AI. Here’s how it works:

Users can upload relevant documents for Compass to analyze and then synthesize into a complete strategy.

Outputs can be customized and refined through prompts, additional uploads, and structured inputs.

Users can see the rationale behind each recommendation.

Users can ask questions or direct Compass to make improvements, as well as set tone, constraints, and priorities to shape the strategy around campaign needs.

The resulting deliverables can be exported to Word and/or PowerPoint for stakeholder presentation.

Natural‑language instructions can guide Compass in building a media plan -- defining channels, structure, and line‑item details based on the approved strategy or an external approach, without manual setup. Strategy documents can also be uploaded from external sources.

“Media teams are buried in strategy assembly before a single campaign launches — synthesizing briefs, building frameworks, and producing client-ready presentations. Compass breaks through this challenge. For the first time, a DSP can take a campaign brief and generate a complete, customizable omnichannel media plan — ready for a client — without weeks of manual assembly,” said Shawn Riegsecker, CEO, Basis. “Compass is built differently, embedded directly in the planning process to keep strategy and activation connected in a closed loop from brief to outcome. Agencies and brands that have been testing Compass have fundamentally changed how their teams work.”

About Basis

Basis is solving the advertising industry’s biggest problems with a foundational software platform that connects every channel, every workflow, and every financial system into one governed operating system. With AI-driven media planning and management capabilities, Basis is a unified command center for agencies and brands. It creates capacity for media teams through integrated applications specialized in planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Basis empowers leaders with AI-powered efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

anthony.loredo@basis.com

917-573-4157

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