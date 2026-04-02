Protecting Healthy Futures: Unity Consortium Urges Families to Prioritize Adolescent Health During Immunization Action Week

VENTNOR CITY, N.J., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity® Consortium, a non-profit dedicated to adolescent and young adult health and immunization, is calling on families to keep young people up to date on well-visits and vaccinations during Adolescent Immunization Action Week (AIAW26), April 6-10, 2026. This national movement focuses on protecting healthy futures by empowering parents and young people to prioritize adolescent wellness and vaccination.

Vaccines are a cornerstone of adolescent preventive health, securing a healthy future by protecting youth from serious illnesses and reducing the risk of severe disease if teens do get sick. Vaccinations recommended by healthcare providers for adolescents protect against meningitis, tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, HPV-related cancers, COVID-19, and flu1. These recommendations are supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the American Academy of Family Practice (AAFP), backed by decades of rigorous clinical research and real-world evidence.

“Ensuring young people are vaccinated is about protecting healthy futures and building the foundation for our adolescents to thrive tomorrow,” said Judy Klein, president of Unity Consortium. “During AIAW, we are asking parents and young people to do three things: schedule a well-visit with their healthcare provider, discuss the vaccines recommended, and get the vaccines on time to protect their health. When families rely on science-based information, they can feel confident they are making the best choices for their adolescents’ futures.”

Despite the proven benefits of vaccines, online conversations with conflicting messages continue to leave some families uncertain and hesitant about vaccination. A 2025 Kaiser Family Foundation poll on health information and trust shows that healthcare providers remain the most trusted source of vaccine information, with 83 percent of adults saying they trust their own doctor. Unity encourages parents and adolescents to engage in open dialogue with doctors, nurses or pharmacists and make informed, science-driven health decisions that safeguard their future.

Engage with AIAW 2026 Events

Unity is hosting a series of high-impact education events from April 6-10, including:

National Webinar: “Who Influences Young People’s Health Choices? The New Conversation About Vaccines” Date/Time: Wednesday, April 8 at 12:00 pm ET Overview: This panel will discuss the influences of health and vaccination choices to encourage productive conversations and will explore how to foster environments where immunization is a collaborative, positive choice that supports young people’s health and well-being. Featured panelists: Elisabeth Marnik, PhD, executive director, The Evidence Collective. Margot Savoy, MD, MPH, FAAFP, chief medical officer, American Academy of Family Physicians. Jessica Steier, DrPH, PMP, founder and CEO, Unbiased Science and executive director, The Science Literacy Lab. Moderator: Chelsea Clinton, DPhil, MPH, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation.



On-Demand Webinar: “Speak Up for Your Health: A Conversation with Youth Vaccine Advocates.” Availability: Tuesday, April 7 on Unity’s YouTube channel Overview: Moderated by Todd Wolynn, MD, MMM, executive director of the Trusted Messenger Program at The Public Good Projects, this on-demand virtual panel features youth advocates – including representatives from Families Fighting Flu, Teens for Vaccines, and Unity Consortium – discussing how young people can advocate for themselves and speak with healthcare providers to protect their health.

Special AIAW episode: FACTSinnated podcast Availability: Thursday, April 9 on Unity’s FACTSinnated podcast channel Overview: Unity’s myth-busting podcast, FACTSinnated, releases a special discussion with Katelyn Jetelina, Ph.D., author of the “Your Local Epidemiologist” newsletter and an adjunct professor at Yale School of Public Health. Named one of Time100’s Most Influential People in Health, Dr. Jetelina joins the podcast to break down complex immunization data into actionable insights for families.







AIAW 2026 Partnership Resources

To support national awareness, Unity offers a turnkey toolkit that makes it easy to participate in Adolescent Immunization Action Week, including:

Educational Graphics: Visual graphic outlining AAP-recommended vaccines for adolescents.

National PSA: A public service announcement (PSA) video for digital and social media platforms to help spread the AIAW message.





Call to Action

To learn more about Adolescent Immunization Action Week and access educational resources and toolkits, visit https://www.unity4teenvax.org/aiaw26/ . Join the national conversation on social media using the hashtag #AIAW26.

About Unity Consortium

Unity® Consortium is a non-profit organization that brings together diverse stakeholders from both public and private sectors with a common goal of protecting adolescents and young adults from vaccine-preventable diseases to support lifelong health. As the first organization of its kind, Unity convenes immunization experts, public health leaders, healthcare professionals, researchers, advocacy groups, and industry partners to share insights, promote evidence-based collaboration, and shape national strategies for adolescent and young adult immunization. We are action-focused, youth-informed, and committed to making adolescent immunization a top priority. For more information, visit us at https://unity4teenvax.org and follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube , and like us on Facebook .

Contact:

Patty Caballero

Unity Consortium

patty@unity4teenvax.org

973-348-5055

1 AAP: https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/immunizations/Pages/Recommended-Immunization-Schedules.aspx. AAFP: https://www.aafp.org/family-physician/patient-care/prevention-wellness/immunizations-vaccines/immunization-schedules/birth-through-age-18-immunization-schedule.html. Accessed 1/16/2026.