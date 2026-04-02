312 Optical Studio at 13: The Future of Eyewear is Finally “FOR YOU”





TORONTO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some say 13 is an unlucky number, but 312 Optical Studio has never looked better. Exactly 13 years after opening its doors in Toronto, the local boutique is celebrating its anniversary by bringing its founding vision into focus: Eyewear should be as unique as the face that wears it.

While the industry has spent the past decade chasing one-size-fits-all glasses, 312 Optical Studio is proud to introduce NOT YOU / FOR YOU, a two-part model that revives the traditional optical atelier—where frames are designed, crafted, and fitted by hand, all under one roof.

NOT YOU is a small-batch line of original frames produced in strictly limited quantities.

FOR YOU is the studio’s custom tier, where each frame is bench-made specifically for the individual wearer. From bespoke bridge widths to tailored temple lengths, every proportion is made to measure over multiple stages to ensure the frame doesn’t just sit on your face—it belongs there.

Each piece is handmade in Canada, produced entirely in-house at 312 Optical Studio. By eliminating outsourcing and large-scale distribution, every frame is a direct result of the maker’s hand.

“Eyewear used to be made this way—one person, one frame, one client,” says Andrew Laderman, owner of 312 Optical Studio. “After 13 years watching mass production miss the mark, it felt like the right time to reclaim that purist, personal model.”

The launch is anchored by The Premier Frame, a foundational design that reflects the studio’s core aesthetic: substantial acetate construction, balanced proportions, and an emphasis on long-term wearability over seasonal fads.

After 13 years framing the Toronto community, 312 Optical Studio has learned that the best view is always a personal one. Come find the frame that’s finally made with you in mind.

NOT YOU / FOR YOU is exclusive to 312 Optical Studio on College Street just steps from Kensington Market in Toronto’s downtown core. Small-batch frames are available immediately; bespoke commissions are accepted by appointment only.

312 Optical Studio

312 College Street Toronto, ON M5T 1S3

416-929-5312 312opticalstudio.com

Instagram: @312optical

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/add0badc-ad26-4903-80d2-e60ff6ce13ed