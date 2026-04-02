Beyond Burger® and Beyond Steak® Become 1st Plant-Based Meat Products to Qualify as Climate Solutions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, today announced that its Beyond Burger IV (“Beyond Burger”) and Beyond Steak are the first plant-based meat products to qualify as climate solutions, based on the criteria and safeguards outlined in the Climate Solution Framework, developed by the Exponential Roadmap Initiative (ERI) in collaboration with Oxford Net Zero. A climate solution, as defined by ERI, is a product that contributes to emission reductions at a global level by producing significantly lower (at least 50% less) emissions than the weighted average of current market options.

“We believe in the power of plants to fuel our bodies and to heal the planet. We are dedicated to building a more sustainable, more humane food system, and I am thrilled that ERI has recognized Beyond Burger and Beyond Steak for their role in tackling the climate crisis, which has been part of our mission since day one. Beyond Burger and Beyond Steak deliver tasty, clean plant protein, while offering a climate solution at every bite,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat.

The production and consumption of a climate solution aligns with the global 1.5°C ambition, and when established market options are replaced, its adoption accelerates progress towards a net zero economy. The climate solution qualification of the Beyond Burger and Beyond Steak is the result of an assessment conducted by ERI, a collaborative climate program that unites companies to halve emissions and scale solutions by 2030, while raising business results. ERI is also an accredited partner of the United Nations’ High Level Climate Champion’s Race to Zero.

“We are thrilled to recognize pioneering products such as Beyond Burger and Beyond Steak that support the global transition toward a net zero economy. We created the climate solutions framework to highlight climate solutions, such as these Beyond Meat products, to remind companies that exponential growth of such qualifying products and services is just as important as decarbonization of higher emitting market alternatives,” said Johan Falk, CEO and co-founder, Exponential Roadmap Initiative.

Since its inception, Beyond Meat’s mission has been to fight climate change and preserve natural resources, and the brand has long championed its products’ benefits compared to beef. For example, in 2025, the company published a third-party reviewed life cycle assessment1 of Beyond Burger, which estimated that compared to an industry average U.S. beef patty, a two-pack of Beyond Burger2 requires 97% less land use, requires 92% less water consumption, generates 88% less greenhouse gas emissions, and requires 28% less non-renewable energy use.

Beyond Burger and Beyond Steak’s climate solution qualification applies only to U.S. products, and is valid through February 2027 based on the following: Greenhouse gas emissions per one 4 oz. (¼ lb., 0.133 kg) uncooked patty delivered to retail and foodservice distribution outlets of Beyond Burger and per 88 g of cooked product of Beyond Steak are at least 50% lower than the market-weighted average emissions from comparable beef products.

This qualification of Beyond Burger and Beyond Steak demonstrates the brand’s continued commitment to its mission to unlock the power of plants and to feed a better future. With the first plant-based meat products to qualify as climate solutions, and as the first in the plant-based meat category to achieve Clean Label Project Certification, Beyond Meat continues to set new benchmarks for transparency and corporate responsibility.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat’s core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2025, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2025, and Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 27, 2025 filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

shira.zackai@beyondmeat.com

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1 Heller, M., Grasso, A., Taylor, B., 2025, “Beyond Burger® IV Life Cycle Assessment,” Mérieux NutriSciences | Blonk US, Washington, DC.

2 Based on 2024 U.S. production data for a patty offered through U.S. retail sales as two 1/4 lb. Beyond Burger IV patties packaged in a sealed tray, flash-frozen using liquid nitrogen.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2c1cc7c-6e1b-4d06-a745-f68d9d9aca78