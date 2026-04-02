Datadog Experiments Launches to Help Teams Connect Every Product Change to Business Outcomes

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. , (NASDAQ: DDOG), the leading AI-powered observability and security platform, today announced that Datadog Experiments is available to customers everywhere. The new product enables teams to design, launch, and measure product experiments and A/B tests directly within the Datadog platform—giving teams the data and insights they need to understand how every change affects user behavior, application performance and business outcomes.

Modern product teams rely on experimentation to validate new features and optimize user experiences. However, today’s tools are disconnected from business data systems, forcing teams to stitch together multiple solutions—such as a product analytics vendor, a standalone experimentation platform and a monitoring tool—creating fragmented workflows and blind spots between product changes and application performance. This gap becomes even more pronounced as AI accelerates feature development and release velocity.

“The faster teams ship, the more expensive it becomes to not know what's working. When signals are scattered across disconnected tools, teams make decisions with incomplete information—missing what's actually driving revenue and killing the bold bets that will move the business forward,” said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog.

Datadog solves this problem with the first experimentation platform that combines business metrics from a customer’s data warehouse with product analytics events and application observability. Powered by Datadog’s acquisition of Eppo , Datadog Experiments pairs best-in-class statistical methods with real-time observability guardrails so companies can test what matters, move quickly and ship with confidence. The product empowers every product manager, designer and engineer at a company to take a measured approach to change—a must-have in the age of AI.

Datadog Experiments enables teams to:

Accelerate decisions without the overhead: Experimentation is self-serve and standardized, so teams can move from insight to decision without coordination overhead.

Experimentation is self-serve and standardized, so teams can move from insight to decision without coordination overhead. Run safer, higher-quality experiments: Built-in guardrails, real-time feedback and shared standards help teams catch issues early, protect users and keep experiments valid.

Built-in guardrails, real-time feedback and shared standards help teams catch issues early, protect users and keep experiments valid. Make decisions leaders trust: Results are credible, reproducible and comparable by measuring impact directly against source-of-truth business metrics in native data warehouses, using consistent methodologies teams can audit and trust.



“AI has increased the pace and complexity of software releases exponentially. Too often, though, teams are flying blind when it comes to measuring the efficacy of new code. That’s because they don’t have a uniform way to validate changes and monitor their impact,” said Li. “With Datadog Experiments, teams have the guardrails needed to safely validate AI-driven changes. By tying experiments to Real User Monitoring (RUM), Product Analytics , APM and logs , organizations can measure both business impact and performance implications to reduce risk without slowing innovation.”

Datadog Experiments is now generally available. To learn more, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/experiments/ .

About Datadog

Datadog is the leading AI-powered observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2026, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.