Bazaarvoice launches Authentic Discovery API to ensure brand and retailer reviews are visible to AI search and shopping agents

AUSTIN, Texas, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice Inc., the world’s leading platform for sourcing, amplifying, and displaying authentic consumer product ratings and reviews, today released its Authentic Discovery API that ensures their clients’ user-generated content (UGC) is crawlable by AI application platforms. As AI-powered search and shopping reshape how consumers discover products, many brands and retailers risk becoming invisible because the content that influences buying decisions isn’t accessible to AI systems.

According to a study from researchers at Yale University, Columbia University, and the University of Chicago, AI systems rely heavily on structured product data and UGC when making recommendations. The research found that even small gaps in product information can significantly reduce a product’s likelihood of being selected; while ratings, sentiment, and review volume consistently shift AI outputs.

While some brands and retailers are invisible to the next generation of shoppers because AI Applications can't 'see' the code containing the UGC, Bazaarvoice’s Authentic Discovery API closes this gap by making UGC instantly accessible through AI-ready infrastructure. By serving their content in a crawlable format, brands and retailers are more readily positioned to be found, ranked, and recommended via AI search.

“Our leadership in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is rooted in the same strengths that have always defined Bazaarvoice,” said Marissa Jones, Senior Vice President, Product at Bazaarvoice. “We don't just provide content; we provide signal density. Because we distribute verified human sentiment across the entire retail ecosystem at scale, we make brands’ and retailers’ best attributes front and center for AI models to ingest.”

Bazaarvoice’s Social Commerce galleries are also GEO ready for Google's Gemini. They are extending the same server-side structured metadata delivery approach used on Ratings & Reviews to their Social Commerce Galleries to ensure visual UGC, product associations, and commerce context are available to all AI platforms, independent of JavaScript rendering. This means Bazaarvoice clients will be able to continue to benefit from their current galleries with expanded AI discoverability, coming soon.

How Bazaarvoice helps brands and retailers succeed in AI discovery:

Maintaining content quality & authenticity : By maintaining a steady stream of rich, recent, verified, and moderated content, Bazaarvoice helps brands and retailers show up more often, and more accurately, in AI-generated results.

: By maintaining a steady stream of rich, recent, verified, and moderated content, Bazaarvoice helps brands and retailers show up more often, and more accurately, in AI-generated results. Structuring content for AI discoverability : Bazaarvoice makes review content visible to AI Applications by structuring content for maximum crawler ingestion and readability.

: Bazaarvoice makes review content visible to AI Applications by structuring content for maximum crawler ingestion and readability. GEO performance auditing & consulting: Bazaarvoice provides the expertise to refine performance over time. Through GEO benchmarking and performance indicators, clients are able to move their content toward the Triple-A standard—Accessible, Authentic, and Abundant—to position their content to be found, ranked, and recommended.





“Our core differentiators help our clients win at GEO,” continued Jones. “With over 2.3 billion monthly shoppers in our network and 20B+ potential shopper touchpoints, we provide the high-velocity, fresh content that AI models require to remain accurate and relevant. Plus, our ability to syndicate content across thousands of retail sites means brands’ and retailers’ authority isn't just a site-level win; it’s a network-level reach that creates the consistent consensus AI agents look for. And lastly, our long-standing relationships with major retailers and search engines allow us to direct distribution through verified, high-priority pathways, ensuring content is the primary data source for AI applications.”

There is a patent pending on Bazaarvoice’s Authentic Discovery API, the company’s first patent since 2014. This feature is currently only available to enterprise packages with specific display configurations. Availability to additional packages will be available later this year.

To learn more about these features, visit Bazaarvoice’s website.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice connects over 13,000 brands and retailers to the authentic shopper content that powers commerce. Our platform captures, moderates, verifies, and syndicates ratings, reviews and other user-generated content (UGC) such as customer photos and videos across the world’s largest shopper network, fuelling everything from product pages to AI-driven discovery and search. We don’t just help you collect reviews; we turn the voice of the customer into your most powerful sales and marketing asset, ensuring your products are discovered, trusted, and chosen.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices across North America, Europe, India, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com

Media Contact

Lauren Venticinque

lauren.venticinque@bazaarvoice.com