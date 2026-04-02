Saviynt Named a 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Identity Governance and Administration

LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saviynt , a leading provider of AI-powered identity and governance solutions, today announced it has been named a 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Identity Governance and Administration, marking the fifth consecutive time Saviynt has been recognized with this distinction. The distinction is based on verified customer feedback on Gartner Peer Insights™, where Saviynt has received an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 249 reviews (as of January 2026), the highest number of reviews among vendors recognized in the category.

Gartner defines identity governance and administration (IGA) as the solution to manage the identity life cycle and govern access across on-premises and cloud environments. “We believe this recognition reflects the trust organizations place in Saviynt to secure their identities in an increasingly AI-driven world,” said Sachin Nayyar, Founder and CEO of Saviynt. “As artificial intelligence expands access to data, applications, and systems, identity has become the control plane for managing risk. Customer feedback continues to guide how we innovate to help enterprises govern both human and machine identities with confidence.”

According to the 2026 CISO AI Risk Report released by Saviynt earlier this year, 71% of CISOs claim AI has access to core business systems, and 91% report limited or no visibility over AI identities. Saviynt’s identity security platform enables organizations to manage and govern across complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments while addressing emerging challenges such as AI agents, privileged access, and identity lifecycle governance. This enables organizations to accelerate AI transformations to more quickly realize business impact.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction reflects the reviews based on direct feedback from end users who have implemented and operated the platform in real-world environments.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Identity Governance and Administration, Peer Community Contributor 31 March 2026

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About Saviynt

Saviynt's identity platform manages and governs human, non-human, and AI access to all of an organization's applications, data, and business processes. Saviynt delivers enterprise control over AI, enabling organizations to safely accelerate their deployment and usage of AI now. Customers trust Saviynt to safeguard their digital assets, drive operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Saviynt is recognized as the leader in identity security, with solutions that protect and empower the world’s leading brands, Fortune 500 companies, and government institutions. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com .