EL Education Announces “Unlock ELD,” a Research-Based Program to Accelerate Language Acquisition for Multilingual Learners

New York, NY, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EL Education, a leading national K-12 nonprofit, is proud to announce the launch of Unlock ELD (2025 Edition). This innovative, 30-minute daily Designated English Language Development (ELD) program is designed to empower Multilingual Learners (MLLs) in grades K–5 by providing the linguistic tools necessary to excel in grade-level academic content.

Unlock ELD was developed in direct response to the growing need for high-quality, coherent instructional materials for MLLs. The program is uniquely integrated with the renowned EL Education 2025 K–5 ELA curriculum, utilizing the same complex, authentic texts and "Language Maker Routines" and working towards the same ELA summative assessment in the Module Lesson—ensuring instructional continuity and reducing cognitive load for students. Unlock ELD is specifically designed to meet federal and state mandates for dedicated ELD instruction time while aligning with the most robust standards available.

“Our mission at EL Education is to ensure that all students, including those who have been historically underserved, have the opportunity to achieve great things,” said Scott Hartl, CEO of EL Education. “Unlock ELD gives Multilingual Learners the agency to take leadership of their own language learning, using their unique perspectives to enrich their school communities.”

Proven Success in the Field: The effectiveness of Unlock ELD is backed by rigorous user testing. During the 2023–24 school year, a pilot program in the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) demonstrated transformative results . MLLs using Unlock ELD saw reading proficiency growth 1.5 times greater than students in non-participating schools. Furthermore, the percentage of students scoring "on or above grade level" on i-Ready® assessments increased by nearly 20%, while the number of students scoring two or more grade levels below dropped by 35%. In the words of Oakland administrator Nicole Knight, “The partnership between EL Education and Oakland can show this country what is possible for multilingual learners.”

Key Features of Unlock ELD:

Coherent Design: Aligned with EL Education 2025 K–5 ELA modules to reinforce core learning.

Expert Foundations: The first national curriculum product designed to align with the Designated English Language Development (ELD) Guidelines developed by the English Learners Success Forum. The curriculum was built in collaboration with Dr. Rebecca Blum Martinez, a national expert on multilingual learners, drawing on the work of Dr. Lily Wong Fillmore, Dr. Maryann Cucchiara, Dr. Catherine O’Connor, Dr. Sarah Michaels, Dr. Pauline Gibbons, and Dr. Claude Goldenberg.

developed by the English Learners Success Forum. The curriculum was built in collaboration with Dr. Rebecca Blum Martinez, a national expert on multilingual learners, drawing on the work of Dr. Lily Wong Fillmore, Dr. Maryann Cucchiara, Dr. Catherine O’Connor, Dr. Sarah Michaels, Dr. Pauline Gibbons, and Dr. Claude Goldenberg. Multisensory Routines: 14 predictable routines that foster oral and written language proficiency.

Formative Assessment: A comprehensive “Check Language” system for real-time instructional adjustments.

Unlock ELD will be available for implementation in Spring 2026 through EL Education’s distribution partners, Open Up Resources and Kiddom. For more information, contact salesinquiry@eleducation.org .

About EL Education: EL Education is a national nonprofit that partners with educators to transform K-12 schools and districts into hubs of equitable opportunity. Guided by a multi-dimensional vision of student achievement, we support all students in cultivating their unique genius and contributing to a better world. EL Education offers research-proven resources and practices, including the acclaimed EL Education K-8 Language Arts curriculum, Core Practices, and aligned professional learning. EL Education was founded in 1991 and currently reaches 1.3 million students in diverse communities across the country in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Learn more at ELEducation.org.

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