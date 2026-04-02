ProMach Acquires Evolution BPS, a Leading Equipment and Services Provider for the UK Food and Beverage Sector

CINCINNATI, OH, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMach, a global leader in processing and packaging machinery and related solutions, announced today that it has acquired Evolution BPS, a leading provider of packaging equipment and engineering services to the UK food and beverage markets. Evolution has been a long‑standing partner to several ProMach equipment divisions serving the UK. The acquisition expands ProMach’s regional capabilities and reinforces its long‑term commitment to customers in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“We are excited to welcome the Evolution team to ProMach,” said Mark Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ProMach. “This acquisition underscores the strategic importance of the UK market to ProMach. Evolution is unique for us in that it has been a trusted strategic partner for many years. As a result, our teams share a strong working relationship, a high level of trust, and a deep understanding of Evolution’s technical capabilities.”

Anderson continued, “Most importantly, this acquisition significantly enhances our ability to support some of our largest and most loyal customers in key segments such as distilled spirits. Evolution’s location in Scotland places them close to many of these customers, and their deep understanding of the UK market makes them an ideal partner as we continue to expand our capabilities across the region. Evolution will be a valuable addition to the ProMach family, and we look forward to continuing to serve our UK customer base at the highest level.”

Founded in 2005 in Peebles, Scotland by Colin Clelland & MBF, Evolution BPS serves a range of end markets including distilled spirits, beer, food, and non‑alcoholic beverages. Evolution’s employees will join ProMach’s Primary Packaging business unit, led by Group President Doug Stambaugh. ProMach’s Primary Packaging group includes long‑time Evolution partners — MBF Filling and P.E. Labellers — both of which are headquartered in Europe and provide packaging solutions to the UK food and beverage industry. “As ProMach has grown its presence in the UK and Ireland, it became evident that we needed to offer localized technical services and parts inventory. The acquisition of Evolution will ensure a single point of contact for ProMach Primary Packaging brands — including MBF, Zalkin, P.E. Labellers, and Zacmi,” said Stambaugh.

Evolution will report to Laurent Fournier, Senior Vice President of ProMach’s Capping business line. “The addition of Evolution reinforces our commitment to delivering best‑in‑class technical solutions and aftermarket support to our UK customers,” said Fournier. “Evolution’s consultative approach, local parts stocking and service capabilities, and strong focus on the specific needs of the UK market will further strengthen ProMach’s value as a trusted partner.”

Colin Clelland, Director of Evolution BPS, will join ProMach as General Manager of Evolution. “We are excited to become part of the ProMach family,” said Clelland. “We have had the privilege of working with many ProMach brands for nearly two decades, and we are thrilled to deepen that relationship. I am extremely proud of our team, whose dedication has built Evolution into a world‑class packaging solutions provider. Joining ProMach is a testament to their achievements and will allow us to scale the business by leveraging ProMach’s resources, processes, and customer relationships.”

Clelland added, “We share ProMach’s philosophy of putting customers first, and we are excited to join an organization that values those same principles. We look forward to a strong future together.”

For more information about Evolution, please call them at +44 1721 724296 or visit them online at https://evolutionbps.co.uk

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging and processing solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire production line: processing, filling, bottling and capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays, pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, robotics and end of line, and lifecycle solutions. ProMach also provides systems and integration including turnkey solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize production line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging and processing solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about ProMach, visit www.ProMachBuilt.com. For more information on ProMach Careers, visit www.ProMachCareers.com.

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