Volunteers of America Texas Announces Danita Wadley as New President and CEO

Euless, TX, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Volunteers of America Texas today announced the appointment of Danita Wadley as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2, 2026. Wadley succeeds Angela King, who is retiring after nearly four decades of service.

Following a nearly year-long national search, the Board unanimously selected Wadley from a pool of more than 300 candidates.

“It was a comprehensive search, and our responsibility was to find the very best leader for this organization, and we took that seriously,” said Board Chair Duane Lock. “Stability is critical to our work and to the communities we serve,” Lock added. “Danita provides that continuity while bringing the leadership needed for our next chapter.”

Wadley brings more than a decade of leadership experience at VOA Texas, having joined the organization in 2012 as a financial coach and rising through roles including Program Manager, Director of Programs, Regional Director, Vice President of the Houston Region and most recently Chief Strategy Officer. Her path to VOA Texas was shaped by a life devoted to service — she was raised in the Dominican Republic, began her career as an educator and later worked as an investment banker before finding her calling in nonprofit work. “Danita brings energy, vision and a deep understanding of our mission,” Lock said. “She knows our organization, our people and our work — and she is ready to lead us forward.”

The Board emphasized that her appointment ensures both continuity and momentum for the organization.

VOA Texas, an affiliate of Volunteers of America, Inc. based in Alexandria, VA, serves more than 11,000 Texans each year across 30 urban and rural communities statewide, offering programs spanning housing, substance use treatment, re-entry and veterans’ services, workforce development and training, and intellectual and developmental disabilities services. Wadley has been a key contributor to VOA Texas’ recent growth and will build on the strong foundation established under King’s leadership.

In accepting the role, Wadley shared, “I am deeply honored to step into this role, building on a legacy of compassion, faith and life-changing impact,” said Wadley. “From my very first day with VOA Texas, one truth has guided me: people matter. Every person we serve, every life we touch, every community we strengthen — this is the heart of our mission.”

About Volunteers of America Texas

Volunteers of America Texas is a ministry of service that empowers individuals and families to overcome obstacles to reach their full potential and thrive. The ministry strengthens communities through an array of services, including substance abuse treatment and prevention, affordable housing, community re-entry, employment training, and disability services. With locations in more than 30 urban and rural communities, Volunteers of America Texas has been helping those who need it most for more than 100 years. For more information, visit www.voatx.org.

About Volunteers of America

Volunteers of America is a national, nonprofit, faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in need live healthy, safe and productive lives. Since 1896, our ministry of service has supported and empowered America's most vulnerable groups, including veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, at-risk youth, men and women returning from prison, homeless individuals and families, those recovering from addictions and many others. Through hundreds of human service programs, including housing and health care, Volunteers of America helps more than 2 million people in over 450 communities. Our work touches the mind, body, heart and ultimately the spirit of those we serve, integrating our deep compassion with highly effective programs and services. For more information about Volunteers of America, visit www.VolunteersofAmerica.org.