Carahsoft and Technology Partners Showcase Mission-Focused Solutions at Modern Day Marine Event, April 28–30, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

RESTON, Va., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 20 of its technology partners at Modern Day Marine 2026, the premier military equipment, systems, services and technology exposition dedicated exclusively to the Marine Corps community, taking place April 28–30 in Washington, D.C. Co-hosted by the Marine Corps League and the Marine Corps Association, the exposition will convene Marines, DoD civilians, association partners, Federal Government personnel and authorized industry representatives to explore emerging technologies, acquisition strategies and operational priorities shaping the future of the Marine Corps.

LEARN:

This year’s event will feature more than 350 exhibitors displaying the latest warfighting innovations and technology, as well as presentations from influential Marines and DOW personnel, demonstrations and various other sessions for attendees to learn from thought and industry leaders about the future of the U.S. Marines.

Modern Day Marine 2026 will offer:

Main Briefing Center: Executive-level sessions where senior defense leaders share updates on policies, priorities and mission challenges impacting the Marine Corps.

Executive-level sessions where senior defense leaders share updates on policies, priorities and mission challenges impacting the Marine Corps. Warfighting Pavilion: Demonstrations of combat development, experimentation and capability integration shaping modern Marine Corps operations.

Demonstrations of combat development, experimentation and capability integration shaping modern Marine Corps operations. Marine Zone: Resources focused on training, education, talent management and programs that support Marine career growth and force readiness.

Resources focused on training, education, talent management and programs that support Marine career growth and force readiness. Drone Zone: Exhibits highlighting advancements in unmanned aerial systems and robotics supporting evolving battlefield tactics and mission execution.

Exhibits highlighting advancements in unmanned aerial systems and robotics supporting evolving battlefield tactics and mission execution. Acquisitions Pavilion: Briefings from Marine Corps acquisition leaders outlining procurement priorities and upcoming capability initiatives.

Briefings from Marine Corps acquisition leaders outlining procurement priorities and upcoming capability initiatives. OBJ1 Wargaming: Interactive computer-based and tabletop wargaming sessions exploring operational scenarios, tactics and strategic concepts.



ATTEND:

Tuesday-Thursday, April 28-30, 2026

Walter E Washington Convention Center

801 Allen Y. Lew Place NW

Washington, DC 20001

Direction

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Carahsoft and more than 20 of its partners will showcase Customer Experience and Engagement, MultiCloud and other mission-focused solutions at Modern Day Marine 2026. Attendees are invited to visit the Carahsoft Team in booth #1144 for live partner demonstrations and connect with additional Carahsoft partners exhibiting throughout the show floor.

Carahsoft Booth Demo Schedule: Tuesday, April 28 Wednesday, April 29 Thursday, April 30 Garland

Dragos Nutanix

Project Hosts Trout Software

Trellix Additional Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at Modern Day Marine Appian (#2360)

Corelight (#2848)

Govini (#719) Shift5 (#1107)

Infoblox (#1157)

Skydio (#613)



View the entire floor plan here.



Carahsoft will meet with partners and attendees throughout the event. Schedule a meeting with the Carahsoft Team here.

JOIN TODAY!

For more information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft’s Modern Day Marine Events Page, or contact alexander.keiningham@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com