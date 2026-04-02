José Andrés, Daniel Lubetzky, and Isabel Guzman are early headliners for the 2026 Proximo Convention

San Diego, CA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for AVANCE Global Proximo 2026, taking place September 14–16, 2026, at the iconic Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.



Expected to bring together over 7,000 business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, executives, athletes, and cultural innovators. The event addresses the opportunities and challenges of professional and economic mobility in the 21st Century.



Confirmed speakers for AVANCE Global Proximo 2026 include:

José Andrés

World-renowned chef, restaurateur, humanitarian, and founder of World Central Kitchen

World-renowned chef, restaurateur, humanitarian, and founder of World Central Kitchen Honorable Isabel Guzman

Former Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, global expert on entrepreneurial growth, and founder and president of Avenida Advisors

Former Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, global expert on entrepreneurial growth, and founder and president of Avenida Advisors Daniel Lubetzky

Mexican-American entrepreneur, philanthropist, Founder of KIND Snacks and Camino Partners, and Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank

Additional speakers and industry leaders will be announced in the coming months as the program continues to fill up.



Over three days in Las Vegas, the AVANCE Global Proximo will bring together leaders from across industries to drive meaningful connections, valuable information, and real opportunity.



From mainstage conversations with globally recognized leaders to focused industry sessions and curated networking experiences, Proximo is designed to create connections to decision-makers, capital, and transformative partnerships.



Hosted in Partnership with Leading Organizations

AVANCE Global Proximo will feature programming developed in collaboration with several influential partners:

We Are All Human – Co-producing The Gala at AVANCE Global

– Co-producing Negozee – Hosting curated programming on tax policy and business trends.

– Hosting curated programming on tax policy and business trends. Thrive and Lead – Presenting conversations with women on leadership and equity

– Presenting conversations with women on leadership and equity Latinos in Sports – Curating high-level sessions with powerful and influential leaders in the sports industry.

In addition, Proximo will be divided into villages featuring dedicated content and custom activations across the following sectors:

Real Estate (Curated by NAHREP)

Capital (Curated by Capital at AVANCE)

Construction (Curated by NHCA)

Sports (Jointly curated by AVANCE Sports and Latinos in Sports)

Corporate Mobility (Curated by The Alumni Society)



What to Expect in Las Vegas

Las Vegas sets the stage, and the Bellagio makes it happen. Over three days, attendees turn ideas into action—because wealth is power, capital is influence, representation is irreplaceable, and connections are currency. Mainstage conversations extend into deal rooms, lounges, and curated gatherings, creating partnerships and opportunities that last long after the event ends.





About AVANCE Global:

AVANCE Global is an innovative event platform dedicated to advancing the economic empowerment of America’s diverse communities. Focused on fostering growth, collaboration, and opportunities, AVANCE Global provides a space for leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to shape the future of economic success.



Press Contact:

press@avanceproximo.com

(619) 719-4801