Crunchafi Announces Webinar on Eliminating Data Chaos, Driving Cost Savings Across Diligence Workflows

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi, a leader in SaaS technology for accounting and financial professionals, today announced an upcoming webinar: “From Data Chaos to Cost Savings: Automating Financial Due Diligence Workflows.” The session is designed to help CPA firms and M&A teams reduce manual inefficiencies, standardize their diligence outputs and generate measurable cost savings.

Financial due diligence teams often spend more time collecting and cleaning data than analyzing it. Every hour spent wrangling data is an hour not spent on analysis, slowing deal times and eroding margins. This webinar gives FDD and M&A professionals a practical framework for automating the workflows that drain resources so their teams can focus on the work that drives results.

After attending this webinar, participants will be able to:

Identify where automation can eliminate manual data wrangling in diligence workflows.

Standardize databooks and outputs to improve consistency in modeling and reporting.

Understand how structured data workflows accelerate analysis and insight generation.

Leave with practical steps to introduce and scale automation within transaction advisory services teams.





“Firms today are under pressure to do more with less—deal with more data, more complexity and tighter timelines,” says Justin Pulgrano, senior vice president of strategic growth at Crunchafi. “This session will showcase real-world examples of how firms are cutting data chaos, improving diligence efficiency and delivering better client outcomes through automation.”

The webinar is tailored for CPAs, firm leaders and accounting professionals seeking practical strategies to improve efficiency and deliver greater value to clients. To register for the upcoming webinar, visit: https://www.crunchafi.com/resources/webinars/data-chaos-to-cost-savings.

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi, formerly LeaseCrunch, is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi’s solutions simplify lease accounting, data extraction and cash flow forecasting, helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

