Sienna Announces First Quarter 2026 Results Release Date and Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) announced that it will report its 2026 first quarter results after market close on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Hung, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Investments, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-800-715-9871, conference ID: 8214505. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website. The webcast of the call will be available for replay until May 6, 2027 and archived on Sienna's website.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.



For further information, please contact:

Nancy Webb

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing

(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030

nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca