JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends



The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 09 April 2026, record date as of the 10 April 2026 & payment date is the 08 May 2026:



Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.263100 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.285600 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.319800 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.337400 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.274800 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.192400 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.142400 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.215600 JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.195800 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.156200 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.155900 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.146100 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.195800 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.144300 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.199700 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.256500 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000QOLLXO2 0.175900 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000CYGD0V1 0.056600 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.298900 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.056800 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE0005S7BIT0 0.088200 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.189400 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.246200 JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000C3S79I0 1.163100 JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.959100 JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.014700 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.079200 JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.088600 JPM UK Equity Core Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.304600 JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.085500 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.113600 JPM India Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000XE6ELZ8 0.022500 JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000JLILKH0 0.085400 JPM Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0006UQKVQ0 0.006700 JPM US Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000K4JG8P9 0.029300 JPM Carbon Transition Global Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000L91HR40 0.073900 JPM Climate Change Solutions Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000V4JSM06 0.036100 JPM Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000A9QKUV7 0.100700 JPM Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HZSZFP6 0.798800 JPM Europe Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00064TWYK9 0.243300 Enquiries: Matheson Phone: +353 1 232 2000

