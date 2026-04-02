JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

 | Source: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

DUBLIN, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 09 April 2026, record date as of the 10 April 2026 & payment date is the 08 May 2026:

   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.263100
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BJLTWS020.285600
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6G930.319800
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMG790.337400
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMC320.274800
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0003UVYC200.192400
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U5MJOZ60.142400
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U9J8HX90.215600
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE00BL0BMX650.195800
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000AP27VA70.156200
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)IE000UPAYVL70.155900
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE0006YCYW060.146100
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000RE0SQM60.195800
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)IE000DDR6DS30.144300
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE0006FIW9Z00.199700
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE0006CJGQR90.256500
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000QOLLXO20.175900
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000CYGD0V10.056600
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000WGK3YY50.298900
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000Y4K48330.056800
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE0005S7BIT00.088200
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000HFXP0D20.189400
JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00005YSIA40.246200
JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE000C3S79I01.163100
JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BN4RDY280.959100
JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000DS9ZCL40.014700
JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BJK9H8600.079200
JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000783LRG90.088600
JPM UK Equity Core Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE000TZT3JJ00.304600
JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0001O845830.085500
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000FYTRRJ60.113600
JPM India Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000XE6ELZ80.022500
JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000JLILKH00.085400
JPM Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0006UQKVQ00.006700
JPM US Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000K4JG8P90.029300
JPM Carbon Transition Global Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000L91HR400.073900
JPM Climate Change Solutions Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000V4JSM060.036100
JPM Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000A9QKUV70.100700
JPM Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000HZSZFP60.798800
JPM Europe Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE00064TWYK90.243300
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson  
Phone: +353 1 232 2000
 

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