Gen Mobile Increases Data and Not Costs Across Popular Plans

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, Gen Mobile is increasing data across its most popular prepaid wireless plans without increasing the cost. These upgrades provide more high-speed data at no additional cost, ensuring reliable and affordable connectivity.

More Data, Same Cost

Gen Mobile is delivering more value to customers with updates to its monthly plans :

$10 Plan: 1GB → 2GB

1GB → 2GB $20 Plan: 5GB → 8GB

5GB → 8GB $30 Plan: 11GB → 15GB

11GB → 15GB $40 Plan: 17GB → 25GB

Reliable Connectivity

Gen Mobile is committed to domestic and international connectivity. All plans are powered by the nation’s largest 5G networks, providing the speed necessary for streaming, navigating, and remote work.

Every plan, starting at the $10 a month price point, includes unlimited calling to over 100 international destinations. This allows customers to stay connected with family and friends globally without hidden fees.

"Our mission is to keep people connected wherever life takes them," said Robert Yap, Senior Vice President, Gen Mobile. "By increasing data allotments without raising prices, we are ensuring our customers have the essential tools they need for work, school, and family, all while maintaining the straightforward value they expect from us."

Flexibility and Support

Gen Mobile puts the customer first by creating a seamless experience for all because connectivity shouldn’t be a sacrifice. The service is designed for the modern consumer through several key features:

No Contract : Customers maintain flexibility with month-to-month prepaid service or can enroll in a 3-month prepaid plan for additional savings.

: Customers maintain flexibility with month-to-month prepaid service or can enroll in a 3-month prepaid plan for additional savings. No Credit Checks : Service is accessible to users regardless of credit history.

: Service is accessible to users regardless of credit history. Device Compatibility : Support for both physical SIMs and eSIMs on unlocked devices.

: Support for both physical SIMs and eSIMs on unlocked devices. Lifeline Program Provider: Gen Mobile is a proud Lifeline service provider in 41 states, offering Lifeline wireless service to help eligible households lessen their financial burdens so they stay connected. Learn more at genmobile.com/lifeline .





CAPTION: Gen Mobile increases data on $10, $20, $30, and $40 prepaid plans at no extra cost. Get more 5G data and unlimited international calling to 100+ destinations. Wireless for wherever life takes you.