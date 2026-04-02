1Kosmos Achieves DoW IL4 Authorization to Secure Military Identities and Mission Access

ISELIN, N.J., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced that the 1Kosmos platform has achieved Department of War (DoW) Impact Level 4 (IL4) authorization, extending its existing FedRAMP High Authority to Operate (ATO) to support mission-critical defense workloads.

With this certification, 1Kosmos becomes the only Kantara-certified credential service provider (CSP) to support both FedRAMP High and IL4 authorization in a unified digital identity platform, enabling the DoW and its mission partners to securely verify identities and enforce phishing-resistant access across sensitive environments.

“IL4 authorization represents a critical step forward in securing identity across defense environments,” said Fadi Jarrar, Vice President of Public Sector at 1Kosmos. “Adversaries are increasingly targeting military identities as the weakest link through phishing, social engineering, and AI-driven impersonation. By binding access to a verified, real person, the DoW can reduce that risk while improving access for warfighters, contractors, and mission personnel worldwide.”

Securing Identity Across Military Operations

Modern military operations depend on secure access to systems used by a highly distributed workforce that ranges from active-duty personnel and civilian staff to contractors and mission partners. These users often access mission systems remotely, from shared environments, or across disconnected networks, increasing exposure to identity-based attacks.

Recent phishing campaigns, credential theft, and AI-generated social engineering attacks targeting defense contractors and federal agencies have demonstrated that identity compromise remains one of the most effective paths for adversaries to gain access to sensitive systems.

The 1Kosmos platform addresses these challenges by verifying the real person behind every digital identity and binding it to secure, passwordless authentication. With IL4 authorization, DoW organizations can extend this capability to environments handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other sensitive mission data. 1Kosmos delivers IL4-grade isolation, continuous monitoring, and hardened controls in a single identity proofing, digital identity wallet, and access management platform that reduces complexity and eliminates gaps between tools.

Practical IL4 Identity Use Cases

The 1Kosmos platform with IL4 authorization enables secure identity verification, digital identity wallets, and access across a range of defense scenarios, including:

Secure onboarding of contractors and mission partners , ensuring that only verified individuals gain access to DoW systems, even in remote or distributed environments.

, ensuring that only verified individuals gain access to DoW systems, even in remote or distributed environments. Identity assurance for remote and field operations , where traditional CAC/PIV-based authentication may be impractical or unavailable, utilizing digital identity wallets.

, where traditional CAC/PIV-based authentication may be impractical or unavailable, utilizing digital identity wallets. Account recovery and service desk workflows , preventing attackers from exploiting help desk processes to reset credentials or take over accounts.

, preventing attackers from exploiting help desk processes to reset credentials or take over accounts. Coalition and cross-domain access, enabling trusted identity verification across agencies and partner organizations without duplicating identity infrastructure.





By binding authentication to a verified individual, rather than a credential, 1Kosmos enables DoW organizations to strengthen Zero Trust architectures across mission systems. The platform integrates with modern identity providers, allowing agencies to modernize authentication while maintaining operational continuity.

Availability

The IL4-authorized 1Kosmos platform is available immediately to DoW components, military services, defense agencies, and approved mission partners through existing federal procurement channels and cloud marketplaces.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users' personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

(617) 877-7480

marc@mgpr.net