Quálitas Scales Agentic AI for End-to-End Claims Resolution With SoundHound AI’s AI Agent Platform





SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, and Quálitas, a leading Mexican auto insurance company, today announced that the insurer has uplevelled its customer service operations by deploying SoundHound’s agentic AI platform. The transition promises to deliver further gains in call containment, resolution efficiency, and improvements to the overall customer experience.

Quálitas’ adoption of agentic AI builds on a partnership that began in 2022, when the insurer first introduced the conversational AI platform to automate high-volume customer inquiries. Since then, SoundHound’s AI-powered platform has supported critical insurance use cases including roadside assistance, broken glass claims, theft reports, and service coordination such as ambulance dispatch.

As customer demand and call complexity increased, Qualitas has now expanded and upgraded its implementation to leverage SoundHound’s next-generation agentic AI, enabling more natural conversations and leveraging sophisticated reasoning to increase call containment, minimize human escalations, and improve end-to-end resolutions for customers.

Today, SoundHound’s AI agents support an average of 100,000 monthly calls – up 150% from 2022 – handling a majority of customer requests end-to-end including:

More than 74% of car assistance requests

Over two-thirds of partial theft requests

More than three-quarters of broken glass claims

Over 80% of interactions successfully capturing a policy number

The deployment significantly reduces the need for human agent involvement, speeding up claims processing and minimizing follow-up calls, allowing Quálitas’s human agents to focus on more complex, high-value interactions while AI manages routine inquiries.

"At Quálitas, our first priority is ensuring that our customers have a seamless experience, especially during the stressful moments following an accident or roadside emergency," said Juan Carlos Chávez Cureño, Director of Claims Customer Service at Quálitas. "By leveraging SoundHound’s agentic AI, we’re able to resolve more requests faster, improve the quality of each interaction, and scale our operations efficiently as demand continues to grow.."

“With agentic AI, Quálitas is moving beyond basic automation to deliver more intelligent, outcome-driven customer interactions,” said Michael Anderson, Executive Vice President of Enterprise AI at SoundHound AI. “The result is a more seamless experience for customers, while enabling human agents to focus on complex or sensitive situations that benefit from white-glove, personalized support. This expanded partnership shows how working with the right AI partner allows the technology to evolve over time and drive meaningful impact for both the business and its customers.”

The partnership's expansion underscores the increasing demand for sophisticated conversational AI solutions in the insurance sector, where companies are seeking to automate processes and free up human agents to focus on complex, empathetic interactions.

For more information about SoundHound AI’s solutions for the enterprise, visit soundhound.com .

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants. The company’s various groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have enabled SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world-class businesses.

Media Contact:

Fiona McEvoy

415-610-6590

PR@SoundHound.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/beef1607-0cd4-4462-822a-a14bbcfec66b