From Lab Fiber to Luxury Fabric: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Targets Apparel First with Engineered Spider Silk

DENVER, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( www.247marketnews.com ) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) is advancing a transgenic silkworm platform designed to produce recombinant spider silk at commercial scale, positioning the company at the intersection of genetic engineering, materials science, and textile manufacturing.

Spider silk has long been studied for its combination of strength, elasticity, and low weight. The challenge has been producing it economically at scale. Kraig’s approach modifies silkworms to incorporate spider-silk genes, allowing the animals to spin composite fibers through their native biological process rather than relying on laboratory spinning of isolated proteins.

In its most recent update, Kraig said it will begin large-scale deployment of approximately one million proprietary spider-silk silkworm eggs, with production starting in early spring. As the three Vietnam facilities ramp in parallel, the company is targeting output of up to 10 metric tons of recombinant spider-silk cocoons per month. Management describes the coordinated deployment as a transition from pilot-scale production to sustained industrial throughput, with early product shipments expected as material is processed into yarns for commercial partners.

Material Performance and Platform Evolution

The company reports that some of its recombinant spider silk fibers have achieved tensile strengths up to 1.79 gigapascals in testing, with elasticity above 38%. These properties place the material in a class often compared, on a strength-to-weight basis, with structural steel and, on toughness, with high-performance synthetics such as Kevlar.

Kraig’s technology has progressed through multiple generations. Early designs, such as “Monster Silk,” used smaller spider silk protein inserts to demonstrate feasibility. Later iterations, including “Dragon Silk,” incorporated larger and more complex protein structures to improve strength and toughness.

The company’s current BAM-1 platform integrates these designs into commercial silkworm strains, producing larger cocoons with improved reelability and higher yield while maintaining the performance characteristics observed in laboratory testing. The company says this production system enables scaling without a loss in material properties.

Today’s fibers remain recombinant a hybrid of native silkworm proteins and spider silk proteins, but the company has indicated it is working toward more advanced designs that could further increase spider silk composition and mechanical performance.

Solving the Practical Barriers to Commercial Textiles

One of the key hurdles that has historically limited spider silk commercialization has been real-world usability, particularly how fibers behave under everyday conditions like washing and moisture exposure. Competing approaches have struggled with shrinkage, deformation, or loss of structural integrity when fibers become wet, issues that make them impractical for mainstream textile applications.

Kraig’s fibers overcame these limitations and, by creating composite fibers that retain stability in wet conditions, the Company addressed one of the most persistent challenges in the category. The resulting materials maintain their structure and performance even after exposure to water, enabling fabrics that can be cleaned using more conventional washing methods rather than requiring specialized care.

This advancement moves spider silk closer to parity with traditional textiles in terms of usability, a critical step for adoption in apparel markets. It also reinforces the company’s broader strategy: not just to match the theoretical performance of spider silk, but to deliver a material that meets the practical demands of consumers and manufacturers alike.

Why Apparel Comes First

While spider silk has potential applications in aerospace, defense, and medical materials, Kraig is initially targeting the apparel sector, particularly high-performance and luxury segments.

The rationale is straightforward. Apparel offers:

Lower regulatory barriers than medical or defense applications

Faster product cycles and quicker commercialization timelines

A market willing to adopt new materials based on performance and sustainability

Immediate use cases for lightweight, durable, and flexible fibers

High-performance athletic wear, outdoor gear, and technical fabrics benefit from strength and elasticity, while luxury fashion emphasizes material differentiation, sustainability, and exclusivity. Spider silk’s combination of durability and biodegradability positions it well in both categories.

Industry analysts note that new materials often enter through apparel before moving into more demanding sectors, where certification and testing cycles are longer.

A Platform, not a Single Product

Beyond current fiber production, the company is developing next-generation genetic designs that aim to replace the silkworm’s native silk proteins with more complex spider silk protein systems. Such designs could enable multiple protein interactions within the fiber, potentially improving mechanical performance further and creating closer to a Pure Spider Silk strain.

While those developments remain in progress, they highlight that Kraig’s technology is not limited to a single fiber type but represents a broader biological manufacturing platform.

Scaling Biology into Manufacturing

The commercial challenge wasn’t only scientific but operational. Producing consistent fiber at scale requires stable breeding lines, controlled rearing conditions, reliable feedstock, and industrial processing capability, which Kraig mastered in its production pilot runs prior to the current commercialization push.

Kraig’s approach to Spider Silk leverages sericulture the centuries-old practice of silkworm cultivation as an existing production framework. By combining that infrastructure with modern genetic engineering, the company is scaling from the laboratory to the commercial markets at an increasing pace.

What Comes Next

The coming production ramp and initial deliveries will show the platform can sustain consistent output and meet commercial specifications at scale. Success in apparel would represent a meaningful first step, with potential pathways into more demanding sectors such as advanced composites, defense materials, and medical applications.

At the same time, Kraig is expanding its research and development efforts through its next-generation program, Project Atlas, which is focused on advancing higher-performance recombinant spider silk materials. In a March 23, 2026 update, the company said it is significantly increasing R&D capacity by adding scientific personnel, deploying advanced analytical tools, and expanding laboratory infrastructure. The company indicated that these upgrades are expected to increase screening throughput by roughly threefold, enabling faster identification and advancement of new transgenic silkworm lines.

According to the company, Project Atlas is already producing new transgenic lines at the highest rate in its history. The introduction of automation and improved measurement tools is intended to accelerate testing cycles, better quantify spider silk protein expression, and move the strongest-performing candidates into production more quickly.

These developments suggest that Kraig’s platform is not static, but continuing to evolve. Alongside production scale-up, the company is working toward more advanced genetic designs, including approaches aimed at replacing native silkworm silk proteins with more complex spider silk protein systems. While still in development, such efforts could lead to fibers with enhanced mechanical properties and broader industrial applications.

Recent recognition also highlights the growing visibility of the field. Kraig’s spider silk work was featured on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, underscoring broader scientific and public interest in bioengineered materials.

Upcoming catalysts should show Kraig delivering fulfilling and delivering existing orders as well as expanding on saleable inventory. Definitely one for science and the markets to keep their eyes on.

Kraig Labs was the recent cover feature of the March 2026 edition of National Geographic, https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering . Please go to www.kraiglabs.com for further information about Kraig Labs’ spider silk technology and partnership opportunities.

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