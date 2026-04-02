MIMEDX to Sponsor Leading Advanced Wound Care Conferences

Multispecialty Focus with Industry Leadership Aimed at Improving Patient Outcomes

Company Will Feature Recent Additions to Its Advanced Wound Care Portfolio

MARIETTA, Ga., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in two leading wound care conferences: the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (“SAWC”) Spring 2026 and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital’s Diabetic Limb Salvage (“DLS”) Conference.

Through scientific presentations, clinician education, and exhibit presence, MIMEDX will highlight its growing body of clinical evidence and expanding portfolio of solutions designed to support clinicians in managing complex wounds.

“Clinicians are facing increasingly complex patients and rising expectations for outcomes, making access to both strong clinical evidence and a broad set of treatment options more important than ever,” said John Harper, Ph.D., MIMEDX Chief Scientific Officer and SVP, R&D and Medical Affairs. “Our presence at SAWC and DLS reflects our continued commitment to advancing the science of wound care and supporting clinicians with solutions grounded in evidence, education, and real-world application.”

SAWC Spring 2026

April 8–12 | Charlotte, NC | Booth 809

MIMEDX will feature its portfolio of advanced wound care technologies and present new scientific data through a sponsored symposium and multiple accepted poster presentations.

Lunch Symposium :

Thursday, April 9 | 12:15–1:45 p.m. | Room 208

Translating Innovation into Real-World Wound Care

Speakers: Dylan Alston, MD; Trent Brookshier, DPM; Thomas Serena, MD, FACS, FACHM; Peter Moyer, DPM

Oral Abstracts (G4Derm® Plus by Gel4Med) :

Friday, April 10 | 10:30–11:30 a.m. | Session K2

Innovative Peptide-Based Technology Provides Antibacterial Protection, Facilitating Rapid and Sustained Closure of Surgical Incisions

Friday, April 10 | 10:30–11:30 a.m. | Session K3

Peptide-Based Biomimetic Matrix Eliminates Multidrug-Resistant Pseudomonas in Complex Wounds



Accepted Clinical & Scientific Poster Presentations :



Dehydrated Human Umbilical Cord Modulates the Effects of TGFβ-Mediated Fibrosis in Support of Wound Management

Lyophilized Human Amnion Chorion Membrane Allografts Modify Inflammatory Monocyte-derived Macrophage’s Phenotype in vitro Refractory Neuropathic Foot Wounds in Medically Complex Patients: Achieving Durable Closure and Function Bovine-Derived Collagen Matrix as an Adjunct for Post-Amputation Diabetic Foot Wound Dehiscence: A Two-Case Review Management of a High-Tension Scalp Vertex Defect Using Lyophilized Human Amnion Chorion Membrane Following Mohs Micrographic Surgery: A Case Report Post-Acute Care of Stalled Pressure Injuries with Placental Allografts The Novel Use of Dual Layer Chorion Membrane in a Diabetic Polymorbid Patient: A Case Report



G4Derm® Plus by Gel4Med

Decreasing Bacterial Burden in Infected Wounds using a 3D Biomimetic Matrix Using a Biomimetic Matrix in Treatment-Resistant Wounds with Autoimmune Etiologies Peptide Biomimetic Matrix Rescues High-Risk Diabetic Foot Ulcers from Amputation Safety and Efficacy of a Peptide Biomimetic Matrix in Refractory Lower Extremity Wounds Peptide Biomimetic Matrix shows Rapid Regranulation of Complex, Deep Wounds requiring Surgical Intervention Peptide Biomimetic Matrix Revitalizes Chronic Wounds via Tissue Regrowth and Revascularization: Monitoring Progress with Multispectral NIRS Imaging

DLS 2026

April 8–11 | Washington, D.C.

As a Platinum Sponsor of the Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference, MIMEDX will engage with multidisciplinary care teams focused on improving outcomes for patients at risk of amputation. The conference emphasizes collaborative approaches to limb preservation, equipping healthcare professionals with practical strategies and clinical insights.

Lunch Symposium III :

Thursday, April 9 | 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Keys to a Limb Preservation Program & Optimized Wound Bed – Foundations for Better Healing

Speakers: Matthew J. Murphy, MD, PhD, FRCSC; Karen Bauer, DNP, CNP-FNP, CWS, FAAWC, MAPWCA

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade and a half of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX provides a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

mnotarianni@mimedx.com