Catapult Learning Marks 25 Years Offering Missouri Summer Journey Program for K-12 Students

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom that provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, today announced that registration is open for its 2026 Missouri Summer Journey program. Now in its 25th year, Summer Journey is a state-funded, tuition-free summer education initiative designed to reduce learning loss while strengthening students’ academic, social, and emotional skills.

Serving Missouri students entering kindergarten through grade 8, Summer Journey offers up to 168 hours of flexible summer programming. A turnkey solution for districts, the program combines rigorous instruction with enriching activities to keep students motivated while school isn’t in session. In 2025, more than 18,000 students from over 30 Missouri school districts participated in Summer Journey and assessment results showed meaningful gains: students achieved 13% in math and 8% in reading, underscoring the program’s effectiveness.

“There’s a reason Summer Journey has served Missouri students for a quarter century – families and district leaders see the results,” said Jennifer Elliott, regional director for Catapult Learning. “While addressing summer learning loss is essential, what really sets the program apart is how it engages and entertains students through hands-on project-based experiences. By blending strong academics with enrichment that sparks curiosity and confidence, students return to school motivated, prepared and ready to succeed.”

Students can choose from over 120 courses, including literacy and math intervention, STEM enrichment such as coding and robotics, interactive virtual field trips, and social-emotional learning and mindfulness. Round-trip transportation is available, eliminating drop-off and pick-up pressure on families.

Catapult Learning provides participating teachers with robust professional development, all required instructional materials, and on-site implementation support. Educators consistently rate Summer Journey highly, with 93% reporting satisfaction, reflecting the program’s strong instructional design and implementation support.

To learn more about the Summer Journey program, visit catapultlearning.com/missouri-summer-journey.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, executed by a team of experienced coaches. Our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement. Our academic intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth.