Primech A & P Secures US$24.0 Million Multi-Year Government-Linked Contract for Integrated Cleaning Services Across Six Major Hawker Centres in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) (“Primech” or the “Group”), through its subsidiary Primech A & P Pte. Ltd. (“Primech A & P”), today announced the successful award of a major public sector contract to provide integrated cleaning services across six prominent hawker and food centres in Singapore. The contract carries a total value of approximately US$24.0 million over a 4+1-year performance-based term, strengthening the Group’s recurring revenue base and long-term earnings visibility.

This contract reinforces Primech’s established position within Singapore’s environmental services sector and highlights its proven ability to secure and execute large-scale public infrastructure mandates. It further reflects the Group’s track record of delivering consistent, high-quality cleaning solutions, increasingly supported by technology-driven operational efficiencies.

Comprehensive, Performance-Based Service Scope

Under the contract, Primech A & P will deliver a fully integrated suite of cleaning and facility support services across all six locations, including general cleaning and maintenance, toilet cleaning and sanitation, table-cleaning services, Centralised Dishwashing Services (CDW), pest control management, and full compliance with Singapore’s GreenGov sustainability standards.





The breadth of services positions Primech as a single-source operator for high-traffic public environments, enabling operational consistency, cost efficiency, and scalable service delivery across multiple sites.

The contract is structured with a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, data-driven performance management and operational excellence, incorporating:

Cleaning Process Automation (CPA) to enhance labour productivity and improve service consistency.

to enhance labour productivity and improve service consistency. Cleaning Management Systems (CMS) to enable real-time monitoring, performance tracking, and data-driven decision-making.

to enable real-time monitoring, performance tracking, and data-driven decision-making. Deployment of advanced technologies to optimize workforce allocation, elevate service standards, and support margin expansion over time.





Strengthening Market Position Through Innovation

This contract underscores Primech’s strategic focus on integrating automation and digital infrastructure into its core service delivery model, aligning with Singapore’s broader shift towards smart, green urban infrastructure. The inclusion of advanced technologies and real-time management systems reflects the Group’s ability to operationalize innovation at scale within complex, high-traffic public settings.

By embedding automation and data-driven oversight into daily operations, Primech is strengthening its competitive positioning while enhancing productivity, service consistency, and long-term margin potential. This approach positions the Group to capitalize on the ongoing transformation of the environmental services sector toward higher-efficiency, technology-enabled solutions.

“This award reflects our strong capabilities to consistently secure and deliver large-scale, integrated cleaning contracts supported by technology-driven operations,” said Ken Chang, Head of Operations at Primech A & P. It reinforces the trust placed in Primech as a long-term partner in maintaining critical public infrastructure, while demonstrating our capability to execute efficiently at scale.

With this latest contract, Primech continues to expand its order book, strengthening revenue visibility and reinforcing a growing base of recurring income streams. The Group remains well-positioned to capture increasing demand for integrated, performance-based environmental services, supported by its ability to deliver at scale across high-density public infrastructure environments both in Singapore and the broader region.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Company Contact:

Email: ir@primech.com.sg