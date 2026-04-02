Hitachi Rail announces agreement to acquire Clever Devices, marking its growth as a global digital mobility player

Clever Devices is a leading intelligent transportation technology provider with cutting-edge digital expertise and projected 2026 revenues of over $220 million

Deal offers powerful solutions for both businesses’ customers, with the opportunity to expand Clever Devices’ products globally, including through Hitachi Rail’s HMAX suite

Strategic acquisition will extend Hitachi Rail’s footprint beyond rail into the wider public mobility space, while growing its North American business.





NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Rail has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Clever Devices, a leading U.S.-based provider of Intelligent Transportation Systems for transit agencies around the world.

Clever Devices, headquartered in Woodbury, New York, is recognized for its pioneering, advanced technology solutions that enhance fleet management, passenger experience and operational efficiency for mass transit agencies. The company has offices located in the United States, Europe, and South America.

The proposed acquisition of a company with deep digital expertise and expected 2026 revenues of over $220 million, marks a significant step in Hitachi Rail’s strategy to operate as a leading global digital mobility player. Upon completion, the business will extend its footprint from rail to multimodal mobility and strengthen its presence in North America.

With over 600 employees and a customer base that includes 8 of the 10 largest North American transit agencies, Clever Devices brings a robust portfolio and a proven track record of innovation and delivery. Its Intelligent Transport System (ITS) solutions are a critical enabler to growing public transport, making it more attractive and efficient by improving accuracy of information and boosting service punctuality. Clever Devices’ solutions are deployed across public mobility, including busses as well as railway systems. Alongside its strength in North America, Clever Devices has achieved substantial growth in countries such as Brazil and Chile, as well as in Europe in markets including Italy.

Clever Devices’ portfolio of onboard and centralized data solutions will complement Hitachi Rail’s HMAX Mobility suite, bringing added functionality and benefits for customers across public transport around the world.

HMAX Mobility is Hitachi Rail’s digital asset management platform that optimizes the performance of railways around the world. It connects data from fleets of trains, wayside signalling assets, and track infrastructure to create an operational twin of railways. It brings together advanced sensor technology, deep rail expertise and the latest in AI and edge computing to maximize rail performance, extend asset life and optimize costs.

The acquisition of Clever Devices will enable Hitachi Rail to offer enhanced solutions that support the digital transformation of public transport beyond railways, optimize energy management and contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

In the Smart Mobility space, combining Clever Devices’ fleet management technology with Hitachi Rail’s Operation Control Centres will enable real time multimodal solutions for urban public transport systems. This technology will enable connected and sustainable intermodal transport and support the transition to more sustainable and efficient transit systems.

Giuseppe Marino, Group CEO, Hitachi Rail, said: “This investment is an important milestone in our strategy to accelerate the digital transformation of public mobility. Clever Devices’ proven expertise in intelligent transportation systems, combined with our global scale and our HMAX Mobility platform, will allow us to offer our customers a suite of data-driven mobility solutions that optimize transport infrastructure and services. Together, we will expand our capabilities beyond rail and deepen our presence in North America, supporting cities as they transition to more innovative and efficient transport networks.”

Hitachi Rail’s growing footprint in the North American market has been underlined by the recent $110m opening of its digital lighthouse factory in Hagerstown, Maryland, and a CA$30m investment in a new Canadian HQ.

Hitachi Rail collaborated with SSIB, Hitachi’s Strategic Social Innovation Business Unit, on this agreement to acquire Clever Devices, to jointly advance the One Hitachi initiative and explore broader opportunities in the mobility sector. As a Hitachi Group company, Hitachi Rail’s pioneering technology also benefits from the digital expertise and capabilities of other group companies, including Hitachi Digital, GlobalLogic, and Hitachi Digital Services.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions and is expected to close later in the year following the receipt of regulatory approvals. Hitachi Rail is being advised by J.P. Morgan and Ropes & Gray LLP in this transaction.

About Clever Devices

Total employees

Around 600 employees

Founded

1987 Locations Headquartered in New York, with offices across the US, Canada, Brazil and Italy. Customers

Over 250 worldwide, including 8 of the 10 largest transit agencies in North America. Customers span public transport including bus, railway and paratransit operators

Revenues

Expected Revenues of over $220 million in 2026 Clever Devices’ Solutions

Fleet monitoring solutions including Automatic Vehicle Monitoring (providing single source of diagnostic information); Clever CAD (communications tool between operator and vehicles); Clever Works (maximizing integrity and efficiency of data); Electric Vehicle Management Solution



Passenger facing solutions, including: Live bus time updates; Automated Voice Announcement; Clever Vision (real time information to passengers on board)



As well as Safety and security; Business Intelligence; and Communications solutions



About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

About Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail is committed to driving the transition to sustainable mobility and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer, and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, smooth, and sustainable transportation. With a turnover of more than €7 billion and 24,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a reliable partner for the world's best transport companies. The company's presence is global, but the company is local, with success based on developing local talent and investing in people and communities. Its international expertise and experience covers every part of urban ecosystems, main lines and freight railways, from high-quality production and maintenance of rolling stock to digital signalling, payment systems and smart operations. Hitachi Rail, famous for Japan's iconic high-speed train, leverages the digital and artificial intelligence expertise of Hitachi Group companies to accelerate innovation and develop new technologies. For more information, visit hitachirail.com

Contact:

Ed Brown: Ed.brown@hitachirail.com

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