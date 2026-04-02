Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Conference Call on May 1, 2026

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”), a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company, today announced that it will release results for its first quarter ended April 5, 2026, on Thursday, April 30, 2026, after the market close. MTI will host a conference call on Friday, May 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss these results.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast and presentation materials on MTI’s Investor Relations page and pre-register for the webcast at any time using this link.

For U.S.-based participants, the dial-in phone number for the conference call is +1 877-270-2148 and the conference ID is Minerals Technologies. For participants based outside the U.S., the dial-in number is +1 412-902-6510.

A replay of the call will be available from 2 p.m. ET on May 1, 2026, for one year. Please click here to listen to the replay.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is a global, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, sells, and distributes a wide range of minerals and mineral-based products and services. We utilize our global mineral reserves, combined with our core technologies and applications, to deliver innovative products that are an essential part of everyday life. We serve customers in consumer and industrial markets worldwide, have 4,000 employees in 34 countries, and reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2025. For further information, visit www.mineralstech.com

Investor Relations Contact

Lydia Kopylova

lydia.kopylova@mineralstech.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Heise

stephanie.heise@mineralstech.com