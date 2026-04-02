Former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Joins FullPAC as Strategic Advisor

Former 48th Virginia AG to Counsel FullPAC on Regulatory Governance and Strategic Growth Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Cycle

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc. (“FullPAC” or the “Company”), a leading nonpartisan campaign technology provider trusted by over 5,000 U.S. political organizations, today announced that former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor.

Mr. Miyares brings more than 20 years of experience in regulatory oversight, law, governance, and public-sector leadership to support FullPAC’s continued expansion as demand for compliant, data-driven voter engagement tools accelerates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The appointment marks the formalization of a long-standing relationship between Mr. Miyares and FullPAC’s leadership team. As a Virginia Beach native who began his public office career as a prosecutor in the city, Mr. Miyares has worked extensively with the local business community and understands the uniquely important role nonpartisan FullPAC plays as a primary architect of modern political outreach technology.

“I have followed FullPAC’s growth with great interest and am proud to join the team as a Strategic Advisor,” said Jason Miyares. “In an era where digital communication is the cornerstone of civic engagement, the need for transparent, compliant, and nonpartisan technology has never been greater. I look forward to working with Travis, Isaac, and the leadership team to ensure FullPAC continues to raise the bar for the political technology sector.”

Mr. Miyares served as the 48th Attorney General of Virginia from 2022 to 2026, where he was the first Latino-American ever elected to statewide office in the Commonwealth. As Virginia’s chief legal officer, he led a team of more than 700 employees and was recognized nationally for his work in consumer protection and public safety. There, his many successes include the launch of Ceasefire Virginia, a collaborative initiative coordinating state and federal resources to address violent crime. Previously, from 2016 to 2022, he served as a member of the Virginia (State) House of Delegates (82nd District), including serving on its Courts of Justice and Transportation Committees.

“Jason Miyares is one of the most respected legal and strategic minds in Virginia, and his reputation for integrity and visionary leadership is second to none,” said Travis Trawick, Founder and CEO of FullPAC. “Having known Jason for years, I have seen firsthand his enduring commitment to principled governance. His counsel and years of successful hands-on experience as a political strategy consultant will be an invaluable asset as we scale our operations to meet the unprecedented messaging demands of the 2026 midterm elections.”

Mr. Miyares’ appointment builds upon FullPAC’s momentum following the qualification of its Regulation A+ offering, and its proposed listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GOTV.”

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC, Inc., through its subsidiary, RoboCent, Inc., is a leading technology company revolutionizing voter communication for political campaigns and nonprofits. Backed by leading institutional investors, including 32 Ventures and Stripe Capital, the Company’s platform offers a robust, compliant suite of tools, including P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, and integrated digital solutions. Nonpartisan and data-driven, FullPAC empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters effectively and win elections. Learn more at GOTV.com.

FullPAC provides nonpartisan political technology infrastructure and does not endorse or advocate for any candidate or party.

Legal Disclaimer

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A PROSPECTUS AND THE OFFERING WILL BE MADE ONLY BY MEANS OF AN OFFERING CIRCULAR. AN OFFERING CIRCULAR ON FORM 1-A RELATING TO THESE SECURITIES HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC AND HAS BEEN QUALIFIED. THE SECURITIES OFFERED BY FULLPAC ARE HIGHLY SPECULATIVE. INVESTING IN SHARES OF FULLPAC INVOLVES SIGNIFICANT RISKS. THE INVESTMENT IS SUITABLE ONLY FOR PERSONS WHO CAN AFFORD TO LOSE THEIR ENTIRE INVESTMENT. NO PUBLIC MARKET CURRENTLY EXISTS FOR THE SECURITIES, AND IF A PUBLIC MARKET DEVELOPS FOLLOWING THE OFFERING, IT MAY NOT CONTINUE. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR MAY ALSO BE OBTAINED BY VISITING THE SEC’S WEBSITE AT SEC.GOV. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING RISK FACTORS RELATED TO THE OFFERING AND THE COMPANY, INCLUDING THOSE RELATED TO THE BUSINESS, GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, AND THE OFFERING IN GENERAL, CAN BE FOUND IN THE SECTION OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR ENTITLED “RISK FACTORS.” INVESTORS AND POTENTIAL INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BEFORE INVESTING AS THEY CONTAIN, OR WILL CONTAIN, IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE OFFERING.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by the use of “forward-looking” terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are “forward-looking” statements and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and/or any future closings in connection with the Offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering and/or any future closings in connection with the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, the Company’s proposed public listing on Nasdaq, anticipated spending in future elections, the Company’s growth trajectory and evolution of its products and campaigns. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions and the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this press release, the Offering Circular, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC, if and when made.

We have based these “forward-looking” statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such “forward-looking” statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these “forward-looking” statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these “forward-looking” statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update any of these statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of these statements to reflect future events or developments.

Company Contact

GOTV Investor Relations

ir@gotv.com

Media Contact

Jessica Starman, MBA

media@gotv.com

Attachment