Behind the World’s Fastest Growth: OMODA & JAECOO Unveil Third-Anniversary Achievements at the Beijing Auto Show

WUHU, China, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive industry is undergoing profound transformation, with the worldwide wave of vehicle intelligence and new energy reshaping the market landscape. In this high-stakes race, OMODA & JAECOO—brands under the Chery Group—have charted a growth trajectory that has captured the industry’s attention: in less than three years, they have gone from zero to over 900,000 vehicles sold and expanded from a single market to 64 markets, creating an unprecedented growth miracle for a global automotive brand. In April 2026, during the Beijing Auto Show, this brand—renowned for its “new speed”—will hit the dual milestones of its third anniversary and one million units sold.



Technology at the Core: The Underpinning of Global Core Competence

Covering 64 markets in less than three years demands an exceptionally high level of product localization capability. OMODA & JAECOO’s confidence stems from the support of Chery Group’s global R&D system and core technological assets. Take the SHS Super Hybrid System as an example: the system features two core technology pathways, PHEV and HEV, delivering three key strengths: Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range. It can flexibly adapt to the regulations and usage scenarios of different markets, including Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Currently, it has been mass-produced and installed in a series of core models, providing efficient new energy solutions for global users.

Global Growth Momentum: Million-Unit Acceleration Validated in Europe’s High-Barrier Markets

True growth momentum must be tested in the most competitive markets. In Europe, OMODA & JAECOO established a presence in 16 countries in just 2 years, surpassing 220,000 cumulative units sold. With growth rates ranking among the industry’s highest, the brand has become one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in the European market. In the UK market, this momentum is even more striking: the brand surpassed a 2% market share in just nine months and broke into the top ten in sales rankings within 17 months. Currently, the brand is poised to enter core European markets such as France and Germany, achieving full coverage across the European market. From Europe to the world, every step of this “path to one million units” has been validated in markets with stringent regulatory barriers. From Europe to the world, the brand is charging headlong into the million-unit era with unstoppable momentum.





Partner Trust: Building a “Community of Shared Destiny” with Global Partners

This breakneck expansion is underpinned not only by class-leading products and technology, but also by the deep trust forged with global customers and partners. In less than three years, OMODA & JAECOO have built a global supply chain and service network, collaborating with local partners to establish a comprehensive operational system. According to authoritative research in Spain (VCON 2025), OMODA & JAECOO ranked as the most recognized brand among local dealers, earning a dealer satisfaction score of 9.9 out of 10. This achievement is underpinned by a dealer profit margin of 3.4% (twice the market average), a local after-sales network covering 96% of the population, and the product competitiveness driven by SHS hybrid system. It is the willingness of dealers to run alongside the brand that provides sustainable support for this momentum.

Social Value: Balancing Business Growth with Social Responsibility

Amid its breakneck growth, OMODA & JAECOO have proven through tangible action that rapid expansion and responsible stewardship can go hand in hand. Upholding the corporate philosophy of “In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere,” OMODA & JAECOO have rolled out a suite of ESG initiatives to foster mutual prosperity with local communities. In Europe, the brand has partnered with the NGO “Plant a Tree” on tree-planting projects, supported LifeGate’s “Water Guardians Alliance” in Italy, and collaborated with the IUCN to protect Mediterranean Posidonia seagrass beds in Spain—a series of initiatives that outline a systematic blueprint for environmental restoration and ecological health in the European market.

Accelerating Transformation: From Automotive Brand to Technology Enterprise

By continuously investing in R&D and driving the practical application of technological innovations, OMODA & JAECOO have long transcended the scope of traditional automakers. In 2025, leveraging Chery Group’s technological foundation, the brands achieved multiple breakthroughs in areas such as intelligent driving, smart cockpits, and new energy; The humanoid robot “Mornine” has been deployed in over 30 countries and regions worldwide, serving a wide range of settings including car dealerships, exhibition halls, and commercial spaces. It possesses multimodal interaction capabilities such as narration, sales, guidance, and Q&A—a cutting-edge initiative jointly driven by OMODA & JAECOO and the AiMOGA team. As the brands approach the million-unit sales milestone, economies of scale are now fueling deeper technological innovation, propelling the brand toward its evolution into a global, full-stack, self-developed technology enterprise.





From April 24 to 28, 2026, the Chery Global Partner Business Summit will kick off during the Beijing Auto Show, bringing together over 3,000 industry partners, global dealers, and supply chain elites. A series of third-anniversary events spanning the summit—including the Beijing Auto Show press Conference, New Million Strategy Launch & O4 Roll-Off Ceremony, HEV Long-Duration Test Marathon, Ecosystem Theme Summit, and OMODA NIGHT Music Festival—will all revolve around a single theme: After three years and one million units, where will the next wave of growth come from?

This is not only an industry extravaganza for OMODA & JAECOO but also a systematic demonstration of the logic behind the “world’s fastest growth rate.” A new era, a new leap forward. Join us in April 2026 at the Beijing Auto Show—to witness this historic moment unfold.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building “The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

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