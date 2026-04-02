Daktronics to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on April 8, 2026

BROOKINGS, S.D., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT), the leading U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of best-in-class dynamic video communication displays and control systems for customers worldwide, today announced the company will ring the Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square on Apr. 8, 2026.

The ceremony will be led by Ramesh Jayaraman, president and CEO of Daktronics, accompanied by members of the company’s leadership team, Board of Directors, employees and other key stakeholders who have been instrumental in supporting Daktronics’ journey.

“Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be an exciting milestone for our team and an important moment for our shareholders,” said Jayaraman, who began in this role on Feb. 2, 2026. “We are on a journey to accelerate profitable growth, and it’s events like this that bring us all together to celebrate both how far we’ve come and to focus on our bright future.”

The ceremony comes on the heels of Daktronics announcing its 2026 Fiscal Third Quarter Results and in advance of the company’s 2026 Investor Day – also at the Nasdaq MarketSite – on April 9.

Daktronics went public on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in 1994.

The live broadcast of the Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time, with the bell scheduled to ring at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To view the broadcast, visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

Institutional investors and analysts who wish to attend Investor Day in person may register in advance by contacting Investor Relations at investor@daktronics.com.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2025 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

MEDIA RELATIONS

Justin Ochsner

Public Relations/Marketing

Email justin.ochsner@daktronics.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Howard Atkins, Chief Financial Officer

Investor@daktronics.com

Alliance Advisors IR

Carolyn Capaccio / Jody Burfening

DAKTIRTeam@allianceadvisors.com