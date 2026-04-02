Circana Names Hélène Bouffard Chief People Officer as Company Elevates Its AI and Talent Agenda

Chicago, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana LLC today announced that Hélène Bouffard has been appointed Chief People Officer, where she will lead the company’s global people strategy and guide organizational evolution during a period of accelerated growth and increasing AI adoption.

Bouffard brings more than 25 years of human resources leadership experience to Circana. Most recently, she served as Director of Human Resources and Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) at Amazon.com, Inc., where she helped build the people foundation for the company’s AGI organization.

During her 17-year tenure at Amazon, Bouffard also held the role of Director of Human Resources for Devices and Services, supporting the global teams behind Alexa, Kindle, Echo, and Ring. Across these high-growth, innovation-driven businesses, she led initiatives that advanced organizational effectiveness, strengthened leadership capability, and scaled HR infrastructure for tech-driven environments.

“She brings deep expertise in defining people strategies that enable growth and transformation,” said Stuart Aitken, President and CEO of Circana. “Hélène knows how to build the culture, leadership strength, and operating rhythms required for AI-enabled organizations. She understands how to help large global teams evolve their capabilities, and I am confident she will play a pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of work at Circana.”

At Circana, Bouffard will oversee global human resources operations and play a central role in aligning roles, skills, and workforce design with the company’s AI-first strategy. Her role includes talent development, organizational design, and cultural transformation as the company accelerates its adoption of advanced technology across the business.

“I’m excited to join Circana at such a defining moment,” said Bouffard. “The organizations that will thrive in the coming years are those that integrate people strategy directly into their AI and business transformation agendas. Circana has bold ambitions, and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to further build the talent, skills, and culture that will fuel sustained growth.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.



