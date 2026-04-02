Expanded MadCap Syndicate Intelligent Content Delivery Platform Brings Next-Level AI Enablement to Corporate Content

Denver, CO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadCap Software , Inc., the leader in multi-channel content authoring, management and publishing, backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures, today introduced the Spring 2026 release of MadCap Syndicate , an intelligent platform for content delivery, aggregation, and artificial intelligence (AI) enablement. The new version adds AI-powered features for enriching users’ experiences, managing content at scale, maximizing the quality of AI-generated content and analysis, and improving the effectiveness of AI agents.

For years, Syndicate has been global enterprises’ solution of choice for aggregating, managing and delivering corporate content—turning their content silos into a unified, single source of truth. The enterprise-scale, cloud-based platform enables seamless integration with other systems and applications, advanced search and content filtering, enhanced analytics, role-based permissions and content governance, and robust compliance.

Now, Syndicate has the power to semantically analyze and index content, allowing for organizations to truly harness the power of AI with their proprietary content. With a deep semantic understanding of content, Syndicate facilitates successful retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) implementations to improve the accuracy and reliability of AI chat bots, provides AI-powered semantic search so teams can find the content most relevant to their needs, and enables powerful semantic content duplication analysis that ensures a content library is highly effective and highly manageable.

The latest release builds on Syndicate’s comprehensive functionality with several new features, including:

AI-Powered Semantic Search. Syndicate supports AI-powered semantic search that understands the context of content whether answering a user’s question or conducting duplicate content analysis at scale—an industry first.

supports AI-powered semantic search that understands the context of content whether answering a user’s question or conducting duplicate content analysis at scale—an industry first. Portals enable the creation of customized public or private portals that provide top-to-bottom control of the user experience and leverage the power of Syndicate’s semantic AI.

enable the creation of customized public or private portals that provide top-to-bottom control of the user experience and leverage the power of Syndicate’s semantic AI. Tech Docs Integration provides direct, seamless connections to MadCap Flare and MadCap IXIA CCMS for technical documentation, complementing learning and development content, further facilitating content unification.

Integration provides direct, seamless connections to and for technical documentation, complementing learning and development content, further facilitating content unification. Automated Content Classification and Tagging driven by AI and machine learning improves search and analysis by content teams and AI agents.

“Corporate content, when unified and combined with context, becomes a powerful source of knowledge that AI technologies can tap to deliver meaningful, accurate insights to organizations’ employees, customers and partners,” said Anthony Olivier, MadCap Software founder and CEO. “Our newest release of Syndicate is an AI enablement platform that empowers enterprises to deliver on this promise at multiple levels. By extending support for technical documentation along with L&D content, it lets organizations create a unified content fabric that facilitates AI search and analysis. By embedding semantic meaning into all stored content, Syndicate cuts content clutter and enables AI to extract meaningful insights and answers. And by adding Syndicate Portals, the platform empowers enterprises to create customized portals that allow users to tap the power of their AI-optimized content.”

An on-demand webinar, Unleash AI-Ready Knowledge at Scale , provides product demos of the newest Syndicate release, along with examples of how it can be used within enterprises.

Bringing AI-Driven Context to Content at Scale

Syndicate functions as a consolidated, fully indexed library of an organization's proprietary content. The newest capabilities in Syndicate allow that same proprietary content to be securely fed into any number of AI applications or mechanisms while still respecting the organization's role-based access and governance requirements. Additionally, Syndicate can use its semantic understanding of the content to provide automatic tagging and classification of the content leading to higher content discoverability and more effective search results.

AI-Powered Semantic Search and Analysis

Syndicate adds embedded semantic meaning to the vector database behind Syndicate’s core library. As a result, the platform can gain the context to understand any content stored in it.

Previously Syndicate's AI-powered semantic search allowed users to find the most relevant content based on the intent behind their query, not only the keywords they chose to use. This was possible because Syndicate understood both the semantics of their query and the content in the system.

Syndicate now goes beyond offering this capability to also perform semantic duplication analysis on the content, marking semantic duplicates of content and intelligently hiding them in search results—improving the quality and effectiveness of the content surfaced to users. As a result, enterprises can automatically identify duplicate content across thousands or tens of thousands of pieces of content, even if the terminology, language, and keywords are different. This facilitates the curation of content to ensure quality, accuracy, and consistency, whether it is accessed by users or AI agents, while reducing the costs and complexity of maintaining redundant content.

Automated Content Classification and Tagging

The new product release also adds automated content classification and tagging capabilities, powered by Syndicate's semantic understanding of both the customer's content and the customer's own taxonomy within Syndicate. The function allows Syndicate to automatically suggest to content managers which taxons from their taxonomy should be applied. This ensures that content managed in Syndicate is optimized for search and discoverability, whether for content teams, content consumers, or AI agents—while reducing the risk of human errors that can lead to poorly-described content libraries.

Reaching Users Directly via Custom Portals

Until now, Syndicate has functioned as a “headless” content delivery platform where content could be viewed from the administration dashboard, but to be accessed by end users, this content would need to be pushed out to an external portal, website, or some other experience system. The newest release adds Syndicate Portals. This feature allows non-technical users to easily set up and manage their own portals as independent web applications with their own web addresses. Additionally, it enables these portals to take advantage of all the features provided by Syndicate while offering the flexibility to enforce private, role-based access to content; provide public, search-engine-friendly access to content; or include a mixture of both within the same portal.

With Syndicate Portals, teams can create as many portals as they want, depending on their needs, including:

Public portals that can be accessed by any person, search engine, or AI agent

Private portals that first require users or systems (e.g., AI agents) to authenticate before obtaining role-based access to content residing there

Mixed-use portals with both public portions for everyone and private sections for authorized users

The Syndicate Portals functionality includes templates to help teams get started but also provides the flexibility for fully customizing portals to align with the company’s branding. Once a portal is created, the portal manager can determine what Syndicate content to add, from web content to print and multimedia. Support for role-based access control (RBAC) allows administrators to designate which content is public and which private content is available to different types of users.

Importantly, websites created with Syndicate Portals can take advantage of Syndicate’s capabilities through the available application programming interfaces (APIs). This includes the ability for users of the portals to conduct AI-powered semantic search to quickly find the information they need by matching the intent of their query to the most relevant content on a deep semantic level, instead of only matching keywords.

Extending Support for Technical Documentation

Syndicate was originally built in concert with MadCap Create, an enterprise content authoring platform for workforce training and enablement. Today Create is seamlessly integrated with Syndicate through Syndicate for L&D. Additionally, Syndicate provides APIs for connecting with a range of third-party systems in order to aggregate and distribute content.

The newest release introduces Syndicate for Tech Docs, which provides direct, seamless integration with two products supporting technical documentation professionals: MadCap Flare and MadCap IXIA CCMS. Flare is a platform for on-premises and cloud-based technical content authoring, project management, collaboration, hosting and analysis. IXIA CCMS is an enterprise-class, component-based content management system based on the Darwin Information Typing Architecture (DITA).

Now content from Flare and IXIA CCMS can be published directly to Syndicate while retaining the deep metadata applied during content creation. As a result, Flare and IXIA CCMS users can take advantage of Syndicate’s AI capabilities, along with governance, compliance, advanced search and analysis, and more. Meanwhile, enterprises can use Syndicate to establish a single source of truth for their technical documentation and learning and development content.

Availability and Pricing

All features of the Spring 2026 release of MadCap Syndicate are available today, except semantic duplication analysis and automated content classification and tagging, which will be released in April 2026. Product pricing is based on team size and implementation. Visit MadCap Software at https://www.madcapsoftware.com , or contact MadCap Software at sales@madcapsoftware.com or +1 (858) 320-0387 to learn more.

About MadCap Software

MadCap Software powers the world's leading companies with state-of-the-art content creation and AI-readiness knowledge management solutions. Our products and services streamline content creation, management, delivery, translation, and syndication for both technical documentation and learning assets—ensuring mission-critical knowledge is always accurate and up to date. By optimizing content for AI and maximizing reuse across the enterprise, we help organizations reduce costs, improve efficiency, and accelerate productivity. Explore how MadCap Software helps enterprises harness AI, streamline content operations, and transform their content strategies at www.madcapsoftware.com . Connect with us on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .

MadCap Software, the MadCap Software logo, MadCap Syndicate, MadCap Flare, MadCap IXIA CCMS, and MadCap Create are trademarks or registered trademarks of MadCap Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other marks are the properties of their respective owners.