Prison Fellowship and Great American Pure Flix Partner To Bring Powerful Stories of Redemption to Streaming Audiences Nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation's largest Christian nonprofit serving currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, today announced a new collaboration with Great American Media to bring a collection of powerful stories of redemption to Great American Pure Flix. America’s top faith and family entertainment company will be the exclusive streaming home to “Restoring Hope,” which begins streaming exclusively on April 2.

Through this agreement, Great American Pure Flix subscribers will gain access to character-driven films that follow men and women behind bars, and those rebuilding their lives after incarceration, as they encounter Jesus and experience profound personal transformation, revealing irrefutable proof that God is moving in the hardest of hearts and in the darkest of places. These true stories highlight radical redemption, restored families, renewed purpose and the power of a second chance.

“Restoring Hope” launches with a special documentary called “The Power of a Second Chance,” which features the remarkable transformation of five lives. Millions of viewers will be able to watch the shows on the Great American Pure Flix app, available on major platforms and devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS/Android mobile and Xbox. Content will also be available on Great American Family’s linear TV channel through partner platforms such as YouTube TV.

“This unique collaboration between Prison Fellowship and Great American Pure Flix provides a rare glimpse behind prison walls to reveal a God who pursues, forgives and renews those who believed they were too far gone for grace,” said Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO, Prison Fellowship. “We’re grateful to Great American Media for the opportunity to showcase these powerful shows and invite viewers to see that if God is able to move among the darkest corners of the country, His power can surely bring hope and healing to us all.”

“Great American Pure Flix is dedicated to storytelling that reflects faith, family and country,” said Bill Abbott, president and CEO, Great American Media. “Our collaboration with Prison Fellowship brings forward powerful, true stories of men and women who have experienced real transformation. These are the kinds of stories our audience connects with—honest, meaningful and centered on the hope that no one is beyond God’s reach.”

Prison Fellowship

Celebrating 50 years of prison ministry, Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest Christian nonprofit equipping the Church to serve currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, and to advocate for justice and human dignity. Prison Fellowship and its church partners encounter Jesus with those behind bars, breaking cycles of crime and prayerfully anticipating a revival of justice, mercy and hope in our culture.

Great American Media

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere.