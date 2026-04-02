CPA Canada welcomes new board under governance model driven by individual CPAs

TORONTO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the only national organization for Canadian CPAs, CPA Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of eight directors to its Board of Directors, bringing a breadth of regional and professional experience to help guide the organization through its next chapter.

The appointments coincide with CPA Canada’s transition to a more modern governance model—effective April 1, strengthening accountability to members and reinforcing CPA Canada’s role as a national body focused on serving and advancing the profession.

The new governance model, overwhelmingly approved at a Special Meeting of Members in November, establishes a direct relationship between CPAs and their national organization, ensuring governance is shaped by members and focused on their needs, priorities and the future of the profession.

As part of the transition, CPA Canada’s Board is being reconstituted to reflect the new structure—supporting directors who serve as independent representatives, accountable to individual members across the country. As a non-regulatory national body, CPA Canada is uniquely positioned to advocate for the profession and represent Canadian CPAs on both the national and global stage.

Going forward, directors will be elected by individual members in good standing through an established nominations process that considers skills, experience, geography, bilingualism and diversity of practice.

“The depth and diversity of experience these accomplished individuals bring will be critical as CPA Canada strengthens its role as the national voice of the profession,” said CPA Canada President and CEO Pamela Steer.

“Together, they will help ensure we are focused on what matters most—advancing the profession, advocating for our members and positioning Canadian CPAs for success at home and globally.”

The new Board members include:

Kristen Carscallen, FCPA, FCA

Allan Donald, FCPA, FCA

Karen Gosse, CPA, CA

Karen Higgins, FCPA, FCA

Darrell Jensen, FCPA, FCA

Kevin Ladner, FCPA, CA, CBV

Danielle Laramée, FCPA, FCA

Edward Waitzer, LLB, LLM





The organization extends its congratulations to the incoming directors and thanks them for their commitment to serving the profession.

CPA Canada looks forward to working with the Board, in conjunction with a refreshed executive team to support a new organizational structure, as it advances a member-driven future—strengthening national leadership and delivering value for CPAs across Canada.

About CPA Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) works in the public interest, supporting Canadian CPAs with leading resources, thought leadership and advocacy that strengthen the profession and Canada’s economy.

Media contact

Sunny Freeman, Director, Strategic Communications & Marketing

CPA Canada

media@cpacanada.ca