Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts Returning to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Editor's Note: A limited number of complimentary and discounted stays are available starting in June to qualified journalists, influencers and content creators. Visit request forms here: https://www.campjellystone.com/about/press.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for late spring camping, a Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort location will open close to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The current Bear Cove Village campground is being given a multimillion-dollar renovation by its new owners, Knoxville-based Blue Ridge Development, LLC. The property, which borders Dollywood, was operated by a different owner as a Jellystone Park location until 2024.





Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are renowned for their attractions including pools and jump pads, non-stop family activities such as foam parties and wagon rides, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, premium RV sites and glamping-style accommodations. With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

Starting June 1, families will again enjoy taking pictures with Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, and Boo Boo. A full schedule of organized activities, including the popular Hey Hey Hey wagon rides that feature the Jellystone Park characters, as well as theme weekends will debut.

Reservations for the spring and summer camping seasons are now open. Visit https://www.campjellystone.com/tennessee/jellystone-park-pigeon-forge

for more information and to be among the first to experience the new Jellystone Park Pigeon Forge.

“We are upgrading every area of the park and adding new activities that were not offered previously,” said Dan Barnett, founder of Blue Ridge Development. “Jellystone Park Pigeon Forge will be the perfect place for families to stay, no matter whether they are RVers or prefer to stay in luxury cabins. Families will be able to take advantage of all the fun that makes Jellystone Park so special while also enjoying everything the local area has to offer.”

Major work has been underway at the campground all winter including:

Refurbishing cabins, including new flooring, front decks and mattresses

Installing Wi-Fi

Adding a jump pad and Gaga Ball pit

Repaving roads and RV sites

Creating big rig-friendly sites

Remodeling the Ranger Station/camp store

Fully remodeling both pools, including replacing furniture and expanding the main pool’s deck

Adding a community fire pit

Upgrading the private bathhouse rooms



Carpenters, roofers, painters and landscapers have been busy refreshing the entire park. The fishing pond area has been renovated to accommodate foam parties, a family favorite. A new activity center, called the Bear’s Den, will open this fall.

“The Pigeon Forge area is among the country’s top family travel destinations, making it ideal for a Jellystone Park location,” said Rob Schutter, president of franchisor Camp Jellystone. “We could not be happier that Dan and Blue Ridge Development are bringing the Jellystone Park experience back to Pigeon Forge.”

Schutter noted that Pigeon Forge Jellystone Park will complement the Watts Bar Lake location that opened in Tennessee last year.

Jellystone Park Pigeon Forge will be open year round, with a limited number of seasonal RV sites available.

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/about/press

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s26).

Contacts:

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/036af7b5-2de1-4242-a02a-b64c20a664d4